Bayern Munich's display over two legs of their thrilling Champions League encounter with Real Madrid once again highlights what the rest of Germany is up against.

Vincent Kompany's champions netted six across 180 minutes against a fellow club with a decorated European history. That allowing them to win both games.

Those games in midweek have an impact on the Friday schedule in the Bundesliga. You don't get those featuring in the elite club competitions given the first slot of the weekend.

Next up is a battle between two sides hoping to retain top-flight status next season, although you imagine the latter are almost there given the minimal games left.

Köln hold a five-point advantage over St. Pauli heading into this one, the side who occupy that final relegation spot. Anything other than a home win should see the Billy Goats safe for another campaign.

And their involvement in this one means it does have the potential to be entertaining, even with the significant impact it may have on the table.