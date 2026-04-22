Football betting tips: Bundesliga
2pts Both Teams To Score at 5/6 (Coral)
1pt Union Berlin to score 2+ goals at 10/3 (Betfred)
Union Berlin have been a significant talking point across the footballing world recently, with their appointment of Marie-Louise Eta on a caretaker basis making her the first woman to manage in a top five European league.
Defeat came in the first game against a struggling Wolfsburg outfit but you can't really point to the coaching as the reason. Wolfsburg netted twice from just five shots with Union unable to match that from a considerable 25 efforts.
Sure, game state played a part but the goals they conceded were low probability chances. On another day, it's a different outcome.
Union's season is now one in which very little will happen. They're not going to go down but they won't trouble the European places and some may see teams like that as 'on the beach' - Eta's side didn't particularly perform like that last time out.
In Leipzig, they face a side who are very, very likely to be featuring in next season's Champions League. They should win here, but perhaps it'll be a more difficult contest than they expect.
RB Leipzig vs Union Berlin
- Kick-off: Friday, 19:30 BST
- TV: BBC iPlayer, Bundesliga YouTube
- Live odds, form and stats
Leipzig have won six of their last seven with the solo defeat away at a Stuttgart outfit also in the European hunt. Throughout the course of the campaign, games against those in the bottom half have largely been unproblematic.
What is interesting though is how often the opponents are scoring in their home contests. In 15 games in front of their own supporters, they've conceded 18 times from nine different opponents - Magdeburg also struck in their cup meeting.
It's a shade of odds-on but BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is an interesting prospect based on the attacking output seen by Union last time out.
There is a vast difference between playing a relegation candidate when 2-0 down compared with a side in the European picture but it's still something which appears to be decent enough value early into Eta's reign.
Union need to be better in attack anyway and this coaching change may well give them the spark required. Defensively they're sound enough but that has had an impact at the other end.
Leipzig have been conceding to some pretty average sides anyway with Hamburg, Köln and Wolfsburg all finding the net on their visits. Augsburg and Mainz too if we're including the mid-tablers.
Some of those striking 2+ GOALS, which is also an advised play at 10/3 for Union Berlin.
Odds correct at 11:30 BST (23/04/26)
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