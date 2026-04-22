Union Berlin have been a significant talking point across the footballing world recently, with their appointment of Marie-Louise Eta on a caretaker basis making her the first woman to manage in a top five European league.

Defeat came in the first game against a struggling Wolfsburg outfit but you can't really point to the coaching as the reason. Wolfsburg netted twice from just five shots with Union unable to match that from a considerable 25 efforts.

Sure, game state played a part but the goals they conceded were low probability chances. On another day, it's a different outcome.

Union's season is now one in which very little will happen. They're not going to go down but they won't trouble the European places and some may see teams like that as 'on the beach' - Eta's side didn't particularly perform like that last time out.

In Leipzig, they face a side who are very, very likely to be featuring in next season's Champions League. They should win here, but perhaps it'll be a more difficult contest than they expect.