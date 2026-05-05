- Tom Carnduff's Fußball am Freitag: P/L: +13.62pts | ROI: 22% | Staked: 62.5pts | Returned: 76.12pts
Football betting tips: Bundesliga
2pts Can Uzun over 2.5 total shots at 13/10 (Betway)
Another Bundesliga campaign ends with a Bayern Munich title. Borussia Dortmund have to settle for the bridesmaid role again as we head into the last couple of gameweeks.
That means it is likely to be the final edition of this column with the final day fixtures all taking place at the same time of course - that being Saturday at 14:30 (BST).
The scheduling of the relegation play-off may well mean we get another as the first leg of that will take place on either May 21 or 22. For now though, we'll assume that's that.
This Friday sees a game which may have been viewed as a battle between two top four sides when the fixtures were released.
Eintracht Frankfurt haven't been able to secure another Champions League appearance and could well have their fate sealed with no European football whatsoever following this weekend's results.
Dortmund's three defeats from their last four does give Frankfurt some hope though. Yet their own form hasn't been that of a European contender - they're secured just one win from their previous six.
Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt
- Kick-off: Friday, 19:30 BST
- TV: BBC iPlayer, Bundesliga YouTube
- Live odds, form and stats
Winning both of their games to end the campaign would mark just the third occasion this Bundesliga season where they've secured back-to-back victories. It feels a mile (or kilometre, I suppose) away from the side which finished third in 24/25.
They do score though, it's an attack which is still firing despite inconsistency. Frankfurt have found the net in each of their previous six but have failed to keep their opponents out at the other end.
You'd fancy similar to happen here but like most Bundesliga games BTTS is offered at a short price. After all, it's a league which has seen this land 61% of the time - England and Spain sit at 56%, France is at 51% and Italy much lower on 45%.
CAN UZUN has had a good couple of weeks following his return from injury and the odds-against price across the board for 3+ TOTAL SHOTS is much better value.
He registered an assist in the draw with Augsburg before scoring their only goal in defeat to Hamburg last time out. That took his total to seven having scored in each of their first five of the season.
Across the last two games, Uzun's returned a huge total of ten shots. Eight of his 13 starts in this injury-disrupted campaign have hit the 3+ marker.
It's interesting that they were his only two starts following Albert Riera's appointment in February due to injury and a high figure was returned in both - even if it was opponents below them in the Bundesliga table.
In what could be an end-to-end game at times, Uzun can play his part.
Odds correct at 16:45 BST (06/05/26)
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