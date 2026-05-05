Another Bundesliga campaign ends with a Bayern Munich title. Borussia Dortmund have to settle for the bridesmaid role again as we head into the last couple of gameweeks.

That means it is likely to be the final edition of this column with the final day fixtures all taking place at the same time of course - that being Saturday at 14:30 (BST).

The scheduling of the relegation play-off may well mean we get another as the first leg of that will take place on either May 21 or 22. For now though, we'll assume that's that.

This Friday sees a game which may have been viewed as a battle between two top four sides when the fixtures were released.

Eintracht Frankfurt haven't been able to secure another Champions League appearance and could well have their fate sealed with no European football whatsoever following this weekend's results.

Dortmund's three defeats from their last four does give Frankfurt some hope though. Yet their own form hasn't been that of a European contender - they're secured just one win from their previous six.