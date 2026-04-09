Football betting tips: Bundesliga 2pts Over 1.5 Hoffenheim cards at 19/20 (Betway) 1pt Over 2.5 Hoffenheim cards at 14/5 (Betway) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

It's not ideal constructing this preview less than 24 hours before kick-off but hey, it's been one of those weeks. I have had the potential selection in mind for a couple of days though so it's not a rushed decision. The main hurdle has been waiting for the prices to appear to see if it is value. The good news is that I believe it is, but more on that shortly. Friday sees Augsburg host Hoffenheim with the contest holding far more importance for the visitors. They remain in the battle for Champions League football while the home side have essentially nothing of value to play for.

Augsburg vs Hoffenheim Kick-off: Friday, 19:30 BST

TV: BBC iPlayer, Bundesliga YouTube

Live odds, form and stats Onto the bet then, which is the 19/20 on HOFFENHEIM OVER 1.5 CARDS in the match. The visitors lead the way in the Bundesliga for average fouls per game this season (13.8) with that figure seeing an ever so slight increase in contests on the road (13.9). They've done well to avoid having this translate to cards so far as they sit firmly mid-table in that category but the likely game state could see them chasing a bit. Four of their 14 away games this season have seen them behind at half-time, while another four have seen them ahead. In Augsburg, they face a side who have struggled in the first-half of games - 36% of their home contests seeing them trailing at the break. Near 62% of their goals have come in the second 45. There's every chance Hoffenheim hold the lead at half-time and then find themselves looking to hold onto it a little bit in the second.

Hoffenheim are looking to secure Champions League football next season

They could go ahead by a few, after all there's a clear quality significance between the sides, but I do wonder how many fouls will be allowed before the referee steps in. And that referee is Daniel Schlager who has shown he can be strict at times. Augsburg's recent win over Wolfsburg saw seven yellows shown (three to their opponents) while he handed out two to Hoffenheim in their 1-0 win over Leverkusen. There were also seven yellows flashed in Hoffenheim's cup defeat to St. Pauli earlier in the campaign, with Schlager opting for an additional two in the extra-time period. And in case it does get out of hand a bit, I'll also side with OVER 2.5 HOFFENHEIM CARDS.