Sporting Life followers will be jumping for joy after the home team fivefold selected by this week's team landed a winner for This Week's Acca.
Signs were positive before 3pm, with the Sky Bet-enhanced price shortening from 18/1 into 16s.
Each of the five home sides selected kept a clean sheet in victory, too, a solid base for any accumulator.
Blackpool and Mansfield were both comfortable winners against Shrewsbury and Newport respectively, but the other three games were decided by just a single goal.
Barrow held on after scoring the winning goal just after the break, while Bromley and FC Halifax scored deeper into the second half to seal an acca win for the team.
It was the fourth winning accumulator from 21 attempts this season, taking profit to a £10 stake past the £400 mark.
