Sporting Life followers will be jumping for joy after the home team fivefold selected by this week's team landed a winner for This Week's Acca. Signs were positive before 3pm, with the Sky Bet-enhanced price shortening from 18/1 into 16s. Each of the five home sides selected kept a clean sheet in victory, too, a solid base for any accumulator.

This Week's Acca selections ☑️ BLACKPOOL 4-0 Shrewsbury

4-0 Shrewsbury ☑️ BARROW 1-0 Crawley

1-0 Crawley ☑️ MANSFIELD 2-0 Newport

2-0 Newport ☑️ BROMLEY 1-0 Fylde

1-0 Fylde ☑️ HALIFAX 1-0 Wealdstone

International break Saturdays aren’t so bad after all 😏



Blackpool ✅

Barrow ✅

Mansfield ✅

Bromley ✅

Halifax ✅



Our This Week’s Acca five fold lands - it went off at 16/1! 🥳



A fourth success of the season for podcast listeners 🎉 https://t.co/kCtNxgwW9E pic.twitter.com/vVTfo26bTz — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) November 18, 2023