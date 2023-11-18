Sporting Life
Blackpool's Jordan Rhodes celebrates

This Week's Acca wins: Sporting Life team land 18/1 winner for acca backers

By Sporting Life
17:31 · SAT November 18, 2023

Sporting Life followers will be jumping for joy after the home team fivefold selected by this week's team landed a winner for This Week's Acca.

Signs were positive before 3pm, with the Sky Bet-enhanced price shortening from 18/1 into 16s.

Each of the five home sides selected kept a clean sheet in victory, too, a solid base for any accumulator.

Safer Gambling Week

This Week's Acca selections

  • ☑️ BLACKPOOL 4-0 Shrewsbury
  • ☑️ BARROW 1-0 Crawley
  • ☑️ MANSFIELD 2-0 Newport
  • ☑️ BROMLEY 1-0 Fylde
  • ☑️ HALIFAX 1-0 Wealdstone

Blackpool and Mansfield were both comfortable winners against Shrewsbury and Newport respectively, but the other three games were decided by just a single goal.

Barrow held on after scoring the winning goal just after the break, while Bromley and FC Halifax scored deeper into the second half to seal an acca win for the team.

It was the fourth winning accumulator from 21 attempts this season, taking profit to a £10 stake past the £400 mark.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS