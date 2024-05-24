The Sky Bet Championship play-off final is in focus for This Week's Acca, with the team creating their multiple as Leeds meet Southampton.
We'll explain the Leeds side of things first, with CRYSENCIO SUMMERVILLE TO SCORE OR ASSIST likely to be a popular selection for punters in this game.
The winger was named Sky Bet Championship Player of the Season and has 20 goals and a further nine assists in his league outings.
One to target in the CARDS markets is JUNIOR FIRPO, with the left-back booked six times in his 28 league appearances so far - he missed the first half through injury.
Firpo has also been averaging 0.9 fouls per game, with 2.3 tackles too.
Turning our attention to Southampton now, where ADAM ARMSTRONG is backed TO SCORE OR ASSIST.
The forward has a remarkable 36 goal contributions in 48 league games this season and he should be a threat throughout at the national stadium.
FLYNN DOWNES is likely to feature in centre midfield, making him TO BE CARDED a solid addition to round off our multiple.
He has ten yellows on his tally, with his average of 1.2 fouls per game the most among this current Southampton side.
Sky Bet EFL expert Gab Sutton joins the This Week's Acca team to preview the Championship play-off final between Leeds and Southampton.
Tom, Jake, Jimmy and Gab assess each team's hopes before giving their verdicts on Saturday's final at Wembley as well some best bets.
You can watch on YouTube or listen to latest the podcast episode - 23/24 - #59 - Championship play-off final preview - via Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your chosen podcast provider.
Odds correct at 1200 BST (24/05/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.