The Sky Bet Championship play-off final is in focus for This Week's Acca, with the team creating their multiple as Leeds meet Southampton.

We'll explain the Leeds side of things first, with CRYSENCIO SUMMERVILLE TO SCORE OR ASSIST likely to be a popular selection for punters in this game.

The winger was named Sky Bet Championship Player of the Season and has 20 goals and a further nine assists in his league outings.

One to target in the CARDS markets is JUNIOR FIRPO, with the left-back booked six times in his 28 league appearances so far - he missed the first half through injury.

Firpo has also been averaging 0.9 fouls per game, with 2.3 tackles too.