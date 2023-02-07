Football’s free agent market has never been more intriguing, and it is one which has become significantly more exploited in recent years.

The financial troubles which have hit Barcelona for example have seen the Catalan giants forced to utilise free transfers in order to bolster and improve their squad without taking a hit on their budget. They have become leaders in the space, partly through necessity. Players of course are also very aware of the power they hold if they decide to wait for a free transfer when their contracts expire, safe in the knowledge that an improved wage may follow if they then switch clubs without a fee. Here we look at the top players who right now are set to be free agents this summer. The top Bosman free agents in 2023 The free agent market for the summer of 2023 looks pretty impressive, with former Real Madrid star Isco already without a club. Meanwhile, this summer will see some of the very best players in the world become available on a Bosman deal. Here is our top 10 right now, along with their current xTV valuations (expected transfer value, based on a number of factors including age, level of performance and contract length). Lionel Messi - PSG

Newly-crowned world champion Lionel Messi has now won it all and he will be looking to tick off another Ligue 1 triumph and the Champions League trophy during the final six months of his existing PSG contract. Negotiations over an extended deal are currently ongoing and Messi may well end up signing a new contract to keep him in the French capital, but for now he is set to become a free agent in July. A return to Barcelona has been mooted, as has a transfer to David Beckham’s Inter Miami, although staying at PSG appears the most likely option. Despite having just six months left on his deal, 35-year-old Messi still has an xTV valuation of €44.6 million. N’Golo Kante - Chelsea

N’Golo Kante has been plagued with injury issues over the past year, but his clutch performances in Chelsea’s run to the 2021 Champions League title will live long in the memory. Kante does appear to be a liability fitness-wise these days however, and Chelsea will have to make a decision on whether his huge weekly wages are now worth it given the amount of games he’s played in the previous two seasons. The Frenchman has a €25.7m xTV valuation and may well have other options come this summer if he decides against signing a new deal at Stamford Bridge, or if he simply isn’t offered one. Thiago Silva - Chelsea

The second Chelsea player on this list is Thiago Silva. The Brazilian continues to catch the eye and defy logic with his stellar form at 38 years old. He signed a one-year extension with the Blues in 2022 and his recent comments suggest he would like to do the same again. His age and contract length does mean his xTV valuation is as low as €14m, but he has proven invaluable to Chelsea since joining the West London club in 2020. Ilkay Gundogan - Man City

Ilkay Gundogan has been a reliable presence in arguably the best Premier League team in history, but his time at Manchester City could be about to come to an end. The German has reportedly held talks with the club over an extended deal with Pep Guardiola keen to keep him - but he has yet to agree to a new contract at The Etihad. His xTV valuation is €20.7m and suitors are likely to be plentiful if he does hit the open market. Karim Benzema - Real Madrid

The 2022 Ballon d’Or winner has been at Real Madrid since joining from Lyon back in 2009, and he is now the spearhead of their team, guiding them to last season’s Champions League triumph. An extended stay is expected and could be announced imminently according to reports, so Benzema may not be allowed to hit the open market. The Frenchman could sign a 12-month extension to stay in Madrid until 2024. Toni Kroos - Real Madrid

Toni Kroos’ contract saga has been ongoing for a while, with both parties seemingly keen on extending his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, but with neither willing to commit as yet. The former Germany international’s future should be known by the end of February, according to Spanish media, meaning he could leave the reigning European champions this summer if he opts against accepting an extension. Kroos has an xTV valuation of €20.4m, significantly less than that of Jude Bellingham (€87.6m), who has been heavily linked with a move to the Spanish giants. Sergio Busquets - Barcelona

The next name on the list is another La Liga legend - Barcelona midfield anchor Sergio Busquets. The Spaniard is approaching the end of his career at the top level and he may well leave Europe this summer to join Inter Miami when his contract expires. That transfer has been heavily rumoured, but Xavi and Barcelona are keen for him to remain at Camp Nou, with the choice understood to be in Busquets’ hands. With an xTV valuation of €30.9m, the midfielder still has plenty to offer the Blaugrana and he remains a key facet of Xavi’s league-leading squad. Milan Skriniar - Inter Milan

Milan Skriniar will leave Inter Milan this summer to join PSG on a free transfer. The defender has reportedly refused to sign an extended deal at San Siro, despite being offered fresh terms, and has verbally accepted PSG’s offer according to reports. The 27-year-old, whose xTV valuation is €31.1m, was on the verge of moving to the Parc des Princes last year but the move fell through. That appears unlikely to happen again. Angel Di Maria - Juventus

Angel Di Maria only joined Juventus in 2022, but he could already be on his way out of Turin. The 2022 World Cup winner remains a key contributor in a European top-five league, but following Juventus’ point deduction in Serie A, they are unlikely to achieve Champions League football for next year. That could dissuade Di Maria from signing a contract extension, making him available on a free transfer for the second successive summer. He has an xTV valuation of €13.2m. Marco Reus - Borussia Dortmund