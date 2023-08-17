The Kelly Bet: Brighton to keep Wolves' Nélson Semedo busy

Despite being impeccable in this area against Manchester United on Monday night, defending is not known as Nélson Semedo’s strong suit.

I’m happy to give Wolves’ right-back his flowers for an excellent performance at Old Trafford, but United were dysfunctional as an attacking unit and Brighton are usually anything but, especially on Semedo’s side.

Indeed, Brighton’s left flank can pose a problem for almost every Premier League team and returned to action with an energetic display in their season-opening 4-1 win.

Roberto De Zerbi’s team were extremely active on the left against Luton, attacking that flank 49% of the time, with Pervis Estupiñán and Kaoru Mitoma looking as dangerous as ever and linking up well with new signings Mahmoud Dahoud and João Pedro.