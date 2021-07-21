Tokyo 2020 | Team GB 2-0 Chile: Ellen White double inspires perfect Olympic start

White scrambled home the opener, pouncing on a knock down in the penalty area in the 17th minute.

And Team GB's number nine doubled her tally with a well-taken volley from a Lucy Bronze cross midway through the second period.

It rounded off a perfect performance for Hege Riise's side, who are likely to face much tougher opposition as the tournament progresses.

GB are in one of the tournament's strongest groups with former world champions and Olympic hosts Japan to come on 24 July and two-time bronze medallists Canada next up three days later.