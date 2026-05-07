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this week's acca bet builder - west ham v arsenal super sunday

Super Sunday tips: West Ham vs Arsenal bet builder from This Week's Acca

Football
Fri May 08, 2026 · 1h ago

The team behind This Week's Acca pull together a bet builder for the Super Sunday meeting between West Ham and Arsenal.

CLICK HERE to back our bet builder!
CLICK HERE to back our bet builder!

VIKTOR GYOKERES has found form at the right time, SCORING 10 goals in his last 14 appearances for club and country to move on to 25 for the season.

The Sweden striker has helped ARSENAL win three of their last four games, a run in which they have conceded just once - a harsh penalty at Atletico Madrid.

GABRIEL, vital in those strong defensive showings, remains a huge attacking threat, having four SHOTS across his last two outings, and 11 in 12 matches.

VAR denied former Arsenal defender KONSTANTINOS MAVROPANOS a fourth goal in six matches against Brentford last weekend, particularly cruel as moments earlier he'd scored at the wrong end. The West Ham centre-back has registered six SHOTS - five ON TARGET - in this prolific six-game spell.

Odds correct at 10:00 GMT (08/05/26)

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