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twa mun liv

Super Sunday tips: Manchester United vs Liverpool bet builder from This Week's Acca

Football
Fri May 01, 2026 · 1h ago
twa - https://skybet.com/football/english-premier-league/man-utd-v-liverpool/e-35507904?tabId=aCWzohEAACMAoCkm#requestabet

MANCHESTER UNITED have WON six of seven home games under Michael Carrick, scoring two or more goals in all of those victories.

Liverpool meanwhile are winless away from home against top half teams this season, losing five and conceding multiple goals on six occasions, meaning the home win appeals.

BRUNO FERNANDES is one ASSIST away from equalling the all-time assist record in the Premier League, and can provide his 20th in this game against United's bitter rivals.

It was obvious on Monday that his priority was to set up his teammates, getting into shooting positions and choosing to find a pass, with him providing at least one assist in six of his last seven league games and nine of 13 since Michael Carrick's arrival.

According to Ruben Amorim, Bruno couldn't play in the same team as KOBBIE MAINOO, but they seem to be doing ok together recently...

The Englishman has been excellent since being brought back into the fold by Carrick and his fouls won numbers have been eye-catching, drawing multiple fouls in six of his last 10 starts. Liverpool have committed multiple fouls on one opposing midfielder in all of their last seven fixtures including clearing four fouls twice.

Odds correct at 13:25 BST (1/5/26)

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