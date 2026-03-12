LIVERPOOL have won five of seven and seven of 10 games at Anfield. Crisis club Tottenham have lost six in a row and have not won a league game in 2026.

BOTH TEAMS have SCORED in 11 of Spurs' last 14 matches, with them scoring in all but one of those. Liverpool haven't kept a clean sheet in their last four.

DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI has been superb this season, with 18 goal involvements already. He's registered 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET in 10 of his last 13 games.

OVER 2.5 SPURS CARDS has won in Igor Tudor's last three matches, with all of the last three visitors to Anfield making this line. Referee Chris Kavanagh has given out at least five cards (including two reds) in all of his last five games and dished out nine yellows in a recent Europa League tie.