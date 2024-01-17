Sunderland vs Hull betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore) is +32.65pts in profit for the 2023/24 football season Less than a month has elapsed since these sides last met as, in a strange quirk of the Sky Bet Championship fixture list, the teams who played each other on Boxing Day have again been scheduled to clash in mid-January. Sunderland came out on top that day thanks to a late Jack Clarke winner that gave Michael Beale his first three points as Black Cats boss.

That loss was one of seven defeats Hull have suffered in their past 11 games in all competitions, a poor run that has seen Liam Rosenior's side exit the FA Cup at Birmingham and slip to ninth in the table, yet still only a point off the top six. Sunderland, meanwhile, sit seventh, outside the play-off spots only on goal difference, albeit part of a congested pack of teams separated by just four points from sixth-placed Coventry (40) down to 14th-placed Bristol City (36).

What are the best bets? This game finished 4-4 last season - if you fancy a repeat of that, you can get 250/1 - and, interestingly, six of the past eight meetings between these feline foes have finished level. However, Sunderland (W8 L5) have not drawn a game at home this season - they are a tad unpredictable but what leads me to back them here is the issues facing their visitors. It is no coincidence that Hull's slump in results has occurred during a timeframe in which they have lost some of their most influential attacking players to injury. Liam Delap (seven goals, two assists) and Jaden Philogene (six goals, five assists) have both been on the shelf the past few weeks.

Their woes have deepened in recent days with leading scorer Aaron Connolly (eight goals) unlikely to have cleared concussion protocols in time to feature here. With Scott Twine (four goals, three assists) gone this week, recalled from his loan by Burnley, plus Adama Traore (two goals, one assist) and Jean Seri (two assists) away at the Africa Cup of Nations, Hull's attacking options are bare. The absent players have contributed 27 of the Tigers' 41 league goals this term and 13 of their 26 assists - that's a heck of a lot of creativity missing. Given that Hull have defensive problems too - just one clean sheet in their past 13 games - SUNDERLAND, who have beaten Southampton, West Brom and Leeds among others at home this season, should be backed to take advantage. They are odds-on (best price 10/11) to WIN across the board but adding UNDER 4.5 GOALS in the match boosts the price nicely to 11/8 - the Black Cats have played 29 games this season and only one of those has featured more than four goals. CLICK HERE to back Sunderland to win and Under 4.5 Goals with Sky Bet

Sunderland to win

Jack Clarke to score anytime

Regan Slater 1+ shots on target

Score prediction: Sunderland 2-0 Hull (Sky Bet odds: 17/2)

Team news Sunderland have a number of injuries with Patrick Roberts (calf), Bradley Dack (hamstring), Dennis Cirkin (hamstring), Corry Evans (knee), Elliot Embleton (thigh) and Niall Huggins (knee) all out for varying periods. Hull will again be without midfield pair Jean Michael Seri and Adama Traore who are away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Ivory Coast and Mali respectively. The Tigers are also missing Aaron Connolly (concussion) plus injured quartet Liam Delap, Philogene Bidace, Cyrus Christie, and Ruben Vinagre, while Scott Twine's loan was this week cut short as he was recalled by Burnley and sent to Bristol City.

Predicted line-ups Sunderland: Patterson; Hume, O'Nien, Ballard, Alese; Ekwah, Neil; Pritchard, Bellingham, Clarke; Rusyn Hull City: Allsop; Coyle, Jones, Greaves, Jacob; Morton, Slater; Tufan, Carvalho, Lokilo; Sharp

