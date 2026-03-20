Sunday best bets: Serie A, Ligue 1 and La Liga tips for 22 March 2026

Football betting tips: Serie A, Ligue 1 and La Liga 19:45 – Fiorentina vs Inter 1pt Both Teams to Score at 4/5 (General) 19:45 – Nantes vs Strasbourg 1pt Johann Lepenant (Nantes) 1+ shot on target at 3/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 20:00 – Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid 1pt Atletico Madrid to score 2+ goals at 6/4 (General) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Fiorentina vs Inter Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 1 and DAZN

Live odds, form and stats The recent uptick in Fiorentina’s form is key as they take on Serie A leaders Inter. La Viola are not yet clear of danger – they head into the weekend just two places and four points above the relegation zone – yet there are reasons for manager Paolo Vanoli and his players to be quietly confident they can trouble Inter. Fiorentina are W6-D2-L2 from their last 10 matches in all competitions. Last time out in the Serie A Monday night fixture they won 4-1 at Cremonese. On Thursday, they won 2-1 at Poland’s Rakow in the Conference League last 16, completing a 4-2 aggregate victory. Central to their improvement has been better attacking play. Fiorentina have scored 18 goals in their last 10 matches (90 minutes only), and at least once in 13 of their 17 games in all competitions in 2026. They may not prevent Inter, clearly Italy's finest side, collecting all three points, but the chances of the hosts scoring, and contributing to an overall high goals count, are good. Over 2.5 goals (widely available at 8/11) and the BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE market at 4/5 both deserve attention. Of the two, we prefer the bigger odds on the latter.

Nantes vs Strasbourg Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT

Live odds, form and stats New Nantes manager Vahid Halilhodzic takes charge for the first time this weekend. He is their third manager of the season and we do not know what to expect. This is the 73-year-old's second spell in charge at the club. His first was in the 2018-19 season, an interlude in a nomadic career that has taken him to Algeria, Morocco, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Japan, and Ivory Coast. Until we see Nantes’ style of play under Halilhodzic we have no strong views on their broader chances of success. But a player to look out for is JOHANN LEPENANT. The former France U21 midfielder is one of Nantes’ best players. He is most effective as a no.8 with licence to get forward. If he has impressed in training – as he normally does – he should start. Nantes are second bottom of the table and the new boss’ brief is to move them away from relegation trouble. To do so, he will need to use his best players in their best positions. With that in mind, the 3/1 on LEPENANT in the 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET market looks too big. Visitors Strasbourg will be fatigued by their Thursday night draw at home to Rijeka in the Conference League. A front-foot Nantes performance seems likely. If named in the starting line-up, Lepenant’s chances of getting into scoring positions are stronger than the market believes.