Sunday best bets: Serie A and Ligue 1 tips for 5 April 2026

Inter vs Roma

Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 1 and DAZN

Live odds, form and stats

Leaders Inter are the division’s best team but cannot ease off yet: they are only six points ahead of city rivals Milan. With a tough game at in-form Como next weekend, Cristian Chivu's hosts need to pick up all three points here to keep doubts at bay.

Roma are locked in a tight race for a top-four spot: Como (4th) have 57pts, Juventus (5th) and Roma (6th) 54pts each, and Atalanta (7th) 50pts. There are easier games than this coming up, but Gian Piero Gasperini’s will go all-out to get something here.

Inter are Serie A’s top home scorers: they have netted 39 times in 15 home matches (2.6 per game), eight more than any other side in the division. It would be a major surprise if Inter failed to score.

Roma will fancy their chances of scoring, too. They have done so in their last nine games in all competitions, and in 20 of their last 22 games in all competitions. The Giallorossi have also scored 11 times in 15 Serie A away matches this season, and in 16 of 20 away games in all competitions in 2025-26.

Given the strong scoring patterns on both sides, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is our selection. The price of close to evens is worth taking.