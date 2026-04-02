Sunday best bets: Serie A and Ligue 1 tips for 5 April 2026

Football betting tips: Serie A, Ligue 1
19:45 – Inter vs Roma
1pt Both teams to score at 10/11 (General)
19:45 – Monaco vs Marseille
1pt Ethan Nwaneri 1+ shot on target at 10/11 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
Inter vs Roma
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports 1 and DAZN
- Live odds, form and stats
Leaders Inter are the division’s best team but cannot ease off yet: they are only six points ahead of city rivals Milan. With a tough game at in-form Como next weekend, Cristian Chivu's hosts need to pick up all three points here to keep doubts at bay.
Roma are locked in a tight race for a top-four spot: Como (4th) have 57pts, Juventus (5th) and Roma (6th) 54pts each, and Atalanta (7th) 50pts. There are easier games than this coming up, but Gian Piero Gasperini’s will go all-out to get something here.
Inter are Serie A’s top home scorers: they have netted 39 times in 15 home matches (2.6 per game), eight more than any other side in the division. It would be a major surprise if Inter failed to score.
Roma will fancy their chances of scoring, too. They have done so in their last nine games in all competitions, and in 20 of their last 22 games in all competitions. The Giallorossi have also scored 11 times in 15 Serie A away matches this season, and in 16 of 20 away games in all competitions in 2025-26.
Given the strong scoring patterns on both sides, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is our selection. The price of close to evens is worth taking.
Monaco vs Marseille
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: Amazon Prime PPV
- Live odds, form and stats
Sixth-placed Monaco (46pts) host third-placed Marseille (49pts) in a game that should be as absorbing as it is important. With top two PSG and Lens way ahead of the rest of the field, the battle to secure the third and final automatic qualifying spot into next season’s Champions League group phase is the matter at hand.
Monaco are Ligue 1’s in-form outfit. After a patchy start following his appointment last October, manager Sebastien Pocognoli - who serves a touchline suspension this weekend - has overseen a renaissance: Monaco are W7-D1-L0 from their last eight matches, making them deserved 6/5 favourites to win this weekend.
Marseille are W3-D0-L2 from five matches since Habib Beye was appointed as their managerial replacement for Roberto De Zerbi. Their confidence took a knock when they lost 2-1 at home to Lille last time out, and there are team news issues for the visitors, too: 15-goal top scorer Mason Greenwood is suspended, meaning he will be missing for the first time this season.
Greenwood’s absence opens the door for ETHAN NWANERI. On loan from Arsenal, the 19-year-old may get picked in the right-wing position Greenwood normally occupies.
On joining l’OM, Nwaneri went straight into the side, starting three games in a row in January and February, scoring once (in a 3-1 win vs Lens). Opportunities have been scarcer since.
He scored twice for England U21s in their 4-1 over Moldova U21s at Carrow Road on Tuesday night, however, and should be fresh enough to start here.
Nwaneri is 9/2 to score anytime, but we'll back the 10/11 for 1+ SHOT ON TARGET.
Odds correct at 15:30 BST (2/4/26)
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