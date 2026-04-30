Sunday best bets: Serie A and Ligue 1 tips for 3 May 2026

Freiburg vs Wolfsburg

Kick-off: Sunday, 18:30 GMT

TV: Amazon PPV

Live odds, form and stats

An entertaining game is likely when Freiburg host Wolfsburg at the Europa-Park Stadion on Sunday night.

This domestic fixture falls between the two legs of Freiburg’s Europa League semi-final against Braga, with the German side losing 2-1 in the first leg in Portugal on Thursday night. They are 5/4 outsiders to progress from that tie in Germany next Thursday.

With that second leg looming, Freiburg may take their eye off the Bundesliga ball, but they are still looking to secure a European place via the league. They are eighth in the table and outside the automatic European positions on goal difference only. We should expect a competitive performance from the home side, even if some of their key players may be saved for the return game against Braga.

A fully committed display from Wolfsburg is guaranteed. The visitors head into the weekend in one of the two automatic relegation spots with only three games to go. All is not lost, though: they are just one point behind St Pauli, who sit directly above them in the relegation playoff spot (16th).

Given that they need wins rather than draws to get out of trouble, Wolfsburg are likely to be bolder than a lower-ranking team ordinarily would be away from home. That in turn ought to grant scoring chances to Freiburg.

The stats also point towards a high-scoring encounter. 21 Freiburg’s 31 league matches have had three or more goals. The same applies to 20 of Wolfsburg’s 31 matches.

Looking purely at the relevant home and away fixtures, a similar high-scoring pattern emerges: 11 of Freiburg’s 15 home matches have had three or more goals, with the same applying to 10 of Wolfsburg’s 15 away matches. The first league meeting between the teams this season? It was a 4-3 win for Freiburg, five days before Christmas.

Over 2.5 Goals is priced accordingly at 4/6. Given this game has the potential to be one of the Bundesliga’s highest-scoring of the weekend, OVER 3.0 GOALS gets the vote at an odds-against price. This bet is a winner if there are four or more goals, we get stakes returned if there are exactly three goals and lose money if there are zero, one or two goals.