Sunday best bets: Serie A and Ligue 1 tips for 26 April 2026

AC Milan vs Juventus

Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 1, DAZN, HBO Max

Live odds, form and stats

Is any more than pride at stake when these Italian giants go head-to-head at San Siro on Sunday night?

While both failed to manufacture a meaningful title challenge this season, they are comfortably embedded in the top four as they prepare to face-off against one another. Milan have 66pts and Juventus 63pts, providing a comfortable cushion over fifth-placed Como as we head into this weekend’s fixtures.

Milan are a reasonable W9-D4-L3 at home, but that record does not tell the full story of their strengths and weaknesses this season. More significantly, Max Allegri’s side have done especially well against the division’s better sides: they are W5-D3-L1 vs the other teams currently in the top six, including an excellent W3-D1-L0 at home. On the basis of these figures, the 21/10 (Bet365) on a Milan win looks good value.

Juventus are W8-D3-L5 away from home but, unlike Milan, have not saved their best for this type of head-to-head encounter. The ‘Old Lady’ of the Italian game are W3-D2-L4 against fellow top-six sides, and a disappointing W0-D1-L3 on the road against that elite group of teams. The first Serie A encounter of the season between these sides ended in a 0-0 draw in Turin last October.

Given the season-long struggles Juventus have had against the division’s other leading lights, it is difficult to make a strong case for them collecting all three points at current odds of 6/4. Such clear favouritism for the visitors will make little sense to anyone that witnessed their league defeats at Como (2-0), Napoli (2-1), and Inter (3-2).

The advice is to support Milan in some way. The big price on a Milan victory throws up opportunities in other markets: for example, Milan or Draw in the Double Chance market is 4/7. We prefer MILAN DRAW NO BET at 11/10, with stakes returned if the game ends all square and a pay out should Milan win.