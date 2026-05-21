Sunday best bets: Serie A and Ligue 1 tips for 24 May 2026

Milan vs Cagliari and Verona vs Roma

Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 BST

TV: DAZN

Serie A plays to a conclusion this weekend and throws up some smart betting opportunities.

Five of the 10 Italian top-flight fixtures kick-off simultaneously on Sunday night and there is something at stake in all five games.

Much attention will be focused on Cremonese and Lecce's games as they battle to avoid relegation to Serie B alongside already-relegated Verona and Pisa.

Cremonese (18th) face a tough test at home to Como, the visitors looking to qualify for next season’s Champions League via a top-four finish. Relegation rivals Lecce (17th) sign-off at home to a mid-table Genoa that have nothing to play for.

It is Derby day in Turin, where mid-table hosts Torino would love nothing more than to deny arch-rivals Juventus a Champions League berth. Juventus, lying sixth, may miss out on a coveted top-four spot anyway, as recent form has seen them drop down the table.

Which brings us to Milan (3rd) and Roma (4th). They are in the driving seats to claim the final two Champions League positions behind title winners Inter and second-placed Napoli, and we expect them to stay there.

Milan face a Cagliari side that are 16th, have nothing to play for, and will almost certainly lack the quality as well as determination to trouble hosts that need to win to secure their Champions League spot.

Roma also need to win to claim Champions League football next season. On a run of four straight victories, they should triumph away to already-relegated Verona, who have nothing to play for, and whose home record is the division’s worst (W1-D5-L12).

As you’d expect, Milan (2/7, widely available) and Roma (7/20, Coral) are short prices. For better odds, roll the much-fancied duo into a WIN DOUBLE.