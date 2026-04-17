Sunday best bets: Serie A and Ligue 1 tips for 19 April 2026

Juventus vs Bologna

Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 BST

TV: TNT Sports 1 and DAZN

Live odds, form and stats

An open and entertaining game is on the cards in Turin on Sunday night.

Juventus (4th) and Bologna (8th) have everything to play for, the former chasing a Champions League (top four) spot, the latter a European place of any kind. These are two sides more likely to go for broke than sit and wait.

One of the division’s form teams, Juventus are W4-D2-L0 from their last six matches. They are W9-D6-L1 at home in Serie A, and W7-D5-L0 at home vs sides currently outside the top five.

Aston Villa thrashed Bologna 4-0 in the Europa League on Thursday night to cruise through 7-1 on aggregate. The Rossoblu are doing better domestically, however: wins over relegation contenders Lecce (2-0, home) and Cremonese (2-1, away) in their last Serie A two matches have boosted their European chances.

The visitors’ main concern is how poorly they have done versus the division’s better sides. Bologna are W2-D1-L6 against the seven teams currently above them in the table, including a dismal W0-D1-L3 on the road.

We expect a Juventus win, but the odds of 1/2 (Bet365) on that outcome hold little appeal. Juventus -1.0 Asian Handicap at 4/5 (Bet365) is an alternative: your stakes would be refunded in the event of Juventus winning by a single goal, and a home win by a margin of two or more goals earns a profit.

Ultimately, goals appear a smarter selection. Juventus are a boldly attacking outfit under manager Luciano Spalletti, while Bologna, chasing a European place, will be confident of troubling the home defence.

At 3/4 (William Hill), Over 2.5 Goals is an option. Eight of Juventus' 16 home games have featured three or more goals, with the same applying to nine of Bologna’s 16 away games.

At bigger odds, we prefer the stronger statistical trends on ‘Yes’ in the Both Teams to Score market (19/20, Coral). Juventus have scored at least once in 13 of their 16 home games, with Bologna, remarkably, doing so in 14 of their 16 away matches.

Given the goals pattern, the BTTS ‘Yes’ price is too good to overlook.