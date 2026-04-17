Sunday best bets: Serie A and Ligue 1 tips for 19 April 2026

Football betting tips: Serie A, La Liga
19:45 – Serie A: Juventus vs Bologna
1pt Both teams to score at 19/20 (Coral)
19:45 – Ligue 1: PSG vs Lyon
1pt PSG -1.5 Asian Handicap at 31/40 (bet365)
Juventus vs Bologna
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 BST
- TV: TNT Sports 1 and DAZN
- Live odds, form and stats
An open and entertaining game is on the cards in Turin on Sunday night.
Juventus (4th) and Bologna (8th) have everything to play for, the former chasing a Champions League (top four) spot, the latter a European place of any kind. These are two sides more likely to go for broke than sit and wait.
One of the division’s form teams, Juventus are W4-D2-L0 from their last six matches. They are W9-D6-L1 at home in Serie A, and W7-D5-L0 at home vs sides currently outside the top five.
Aston Villa thrashed Bologna 4-0 in the Europa League on Thursday night to cruise through 7-1 on aggregate. The Rossoblu are doing better domestically, however: wins over relegation contenders Lecce (2-0, home) and Cremonese (2-1, away) in their last Serie A two matches have boosted their European chances.
The visitors’ main concern is how poorly they have done versus the division’s better sides. Bologna are W2-D1-L6 against the seven teams currently above them in the table, including a dismal W0-D1-L3 on the road.
We expect a Juventus win, but the odds of 1/2 (Bet365) on that outcome hold little appeal. Juventus -1.0 Asian Handicap at 4/5 (Bet365) is an alternative: your stakes would be refunded in the event of Juventus winning by a single goal, and a home win by a margin of two or more goals earns a profit.
Ultimately, goals appear a smarter selection. Juventus are a boldly attacking outfit under manager Luciano Spalletti, while Bologna, chasing a European place, will be confident of troubling the home defence.
At 3/4 (William Hill), Over 2.5 Goals is an option. Eight of Juventus' 16 home games have featured three or more goals, with the same applying to nine of Bologna’s 16 away games.
At bigger odds, we prefer the stronger statistical trends on ‘Yes’ in the Both Teams to Score market (19/20, Coral). Juventus have scored at least once in 13 of their 16 home games, with Bologna, remarkably, doing so in 14 of their 16 away matches.
Given the goals pattern, the BTTS ‘Yes’ price is too good to overlook.
PSG vs Lyon
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: Amazon Prime PPV
- Live odds, form and stats
We expect a comfortable Paris Saint-Germain win over below-strength Lyon.
Squad rotation may be a consideration in the PSG camp as manager Luis Enrique looks to keep his players fresh for the mouthwatering Champions League semi-final vs Bayern Munich on April 28 and May 6.
There is no chance of PSG easing off this weekend, however, as they are still in a title race.
By the time this game takes place we will know how Lens – PSG’s nearest and only challengers for the Ligue 1 crown – have fared: their home game vs Toulouse takes place on Friday night.
Whatever the outcome of that fixture, PSG will be fully focused on collecting three points to maintain or increase their lead at the top.
As well as their own excellence, the other factor in PSG’s favour is Lyon’s team news. At his press briefing on Friday, Lyon manager Paulo Fonseca confirmed that several key players are out.
Pavel Sulc and Corentin Tolisso are out through injury, while left-back Nicolas Tagliafico is suspended.
Sulc and Tolisso have scored 11 and eight Ligue 1 goals respectively while also providing seven assists between them. The loss of such final-third quality will be too much to bear.
The absence of the erratic but committed Tagliafico robs Lyon of some much-needed aggression in the backline.
PSG are 3/10 to win (generally available) so we would like a bigger price. PSG/PSG in the Half Time/Full Time market at 4/5 (generally available) is worth considering.
Our preference is to back the hosts on the Asian Handicap. PSG -1.5 is 31/40 (Bet365). With this selection, you will win if PSG win by two or more goals, which, against depleted visitors, we expect them to do.
Odds correct at 16:15 BST (17/4/26)
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