Sunday best bets: Serie A and La Liga tips for 12 April 2026

Football betting tips: Serie A, La Liga
19:45 – Como vs Inter
1pt Draw at 5/2 (bet365, Betfred)
20:00 – Athletic Club vs Villarreal
1pt Both teams to score at 3/4 (bet365)
Como vs Inter
- Kick-off: Sunday, 19:45 GMT
- TV: TNT Sports 1 and DAZN
- Live odds, form and stats
How good are Como? This game ought to tell us more.
Cesc Fabregas’ side are the not-so-surprise package of the season, challenging for a top-four spot after being tipped as dark horses last summer. They have done better than many believed possible, however: while some Serie A watchers predicted they would be in the mix for the top positions, few expected them to be in fourth place ahead of the likes of Juventus and Roma as we move on to the home straight.
Como are difficult to beat at home, as their W9-D5-L2 home record shows. Their two losses came against Milan (3-1) two weeks into the New Year, and at the hands of Fiorentina (2-1) on Valentine’s Day.
Set aside the Milan defeat, however, and Como are unbeaten at home vs other sides in the breakaway group of seven clubs at the top of the table: they saw off Juventus (2-0) and Roma (2-1), and drew against Atalanta (0-0).
Leaders Inter will pose the stiffest test Como have faced at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, although there are reasons to believe the visitors will not have things all their own way. While Inter’s impressive W11-D1-L3 away record is the division's best, their three defeats came vs sides currently in the top seven (Napoli, Milan, Juventus), showing they can be tripped up on trickier away trips.
Inter’s away-day vulnerabilities are enough to dissuade us from backing the visitors at 5/4 (Betfred, Coral). Yet it may be asking too much of a Como side still learning about life in Serie A's top quintile to emerge as winners.
All things considered, THE DRAW looks the smart play at 5/2. There is a precedent: last month, these two sides played out their Coppa Italia semi-final first leg at the same venue, and it ended 0-0.
Athletic Club vs Villarreal
- Kick-off: Sunday, 20:00 GMT
- TV: Premier Sports 1
- Live odds, form and stats
Two teams designed to serve up entertainment meet at San Mames on Sunday night. The goals counts on both sides are high for the season, offering a pointer towards the game’s smart selections.
Sitting 11th in La Liga table, Athletic Club have averaged 2.5 goals per game across their 30 league fixtures. Third-placed Villarreal’s 30 matches have produced 3.0 goals per game.
Looking at the distribution of goals, 53 per cent of the sides’ combined fixtures have produced three or more goals. Over 2.5 Goals is available at reasonable odds of 10/11 (Bet365, Betfred).
The trends on both teams scoring are even stronger. Both teams have found the net in eight of Athletic Club’s 12 (67 per cent) home Liga games against all opposition bar Spain’s ‘Big Three’ (Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid).
The same applies to seven of Villarreal’s 12 (58 per cent) away games vs the same opposition (i.e. all but the Big Three). Overall, ‘Yes’ in the Both Teams to Score market has landed in 63 per cent of relevant games (Athletic Club at home, Villarreal away).
BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE is available at 3/4, and based purely on the top-line numbers, this is a better option than the Over 2.5 Goals choice, and one we are happy to take.
Odds correct at 15:30 BST (10/4/26)
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