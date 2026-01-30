Sunday best bets: Ligue 1 and La Liga tips for 1 February 2026

PSG are a long way from the rhythm that took them to a first Champions League title last season, winning only two of their last six. At the prices it's worth opposing the European champions and taking the 11/8 about STRASBOURG-DRAW on the double chance on Sunday.

Under their new manager Strasbourg have won all three matches with an aggregate score of 12-2, beating fifth-placed Lille 4-1 away from home last time out. They are now eight unbeaten (W6 D2) and have won five of their last six games.

STRASBOURG , now under the guidance of former Bournemouth and Wolves boss Gary O'Neil following Liam Rosenior's departure for Chelsea, are no pushovers, especially at home (W6 D1 L2).

Of the five fixtures in which they have dropped points, three have come immediately after a midweek Champions League match, losing away to both Marseille and Monaco, and drawing at Lille.

Athletic Club vs Real Sociedad

Kick-off: Sunday, 20:00 GMT

TV: Premier Sports

The Basque derby. A clash between two historic clubs from the Basque Country in Spain, and two clubs who are having serious down seasons by their lofty standards.

In the red corner, Athletic Club head into the weekend 13th in the La Liga table and take on their bitter rivals just days after being eliminated from European competition.

In the blue corner, Real Sociedad finished 11th last season and have only just got going this season, with a managerial change, Pellegrino Matarazzo coming in, bringing three straight wins moving them up to eighth.

Picking a winner here is tough, but I would lean Sociedad given Athletic Club played a taxing Champions League game on Wednesday and Ernesto Valverde's men are bang out of form, but, cards should be on the agenda.

At the time of writing we don't know who the referee is - pesky La Liga only announce the appointments 24 hours before kick-off - but the history between the pair screams cards. Across the last nine meetings there has been an average of 5.56 cards per game.

So, we'll take a few chances, starting with Sociedad centre-back IGOR ZUBELDIA TO BE CARDED at 12/5. He should come back into the team after his replacement Duje Caleta-Car was sent off last week.

Zubeldia has been carded six times this season at an average of 0.39 per 90, and Athletic Club have seen four of the last six centre-backs they've faced in the league get carded.

We'll also back a SENDING OFF IN THE MATCH at 9/2. Five of Athletic Club's last 19 games in La Liga and the Copa del Rey have seen a red card, with it five of Sociedad's last 18, including, interestingly, their last two.

That could be to do with a new manager and a new approach, perhaps a new intensity, but it has been Sociedad who had a man sent off on both occasions.

