Sunday best bets: La Liga and Ligue 1 tips for 10 May 2026

Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Kick-off: Sunday, 20:00 BST

TV: Premier Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats

BARCELONA are in a great position to secure La Liga title when they face arch-rivals Real Madrid in ‘El Clasico’ on Sunday night.

Hansi Flick’s hosts head into the game 11 points clear of the visitors with four rounds of matches to go. That means Barcelona need only a draw to claim the league title for the third time in four seasons.

The Catalans are a best-priced 13/20 (William Hill) to win, while Real Madrid are 10/3 (widely available), and The Draw 4/1 (Bet365).

The differences in form, mood, and momentum at these two clubs make the home team deserved favourites. Barcelona are on a 10-game winning streak, a run since mid-February that has seen them pull away at the top. They have scored 25 times in that time, racking up an average positive goal difference of 1.9 per game.

Real Madrid’s figures during the same sample are a dismal W5-D2-L3. They have scored 17 goals to Barcelona’s 25, and have a meagre average positive goal difference of just 0.5 per game.

While Barcelona need only a point to be crowned champions, we believe they will be keen to win for two reasons. First, because success over their fiercest rivals always tastes so sweet. And, second, because they are looking to ‘complete’ a home league season.

Yes, Barcelona have won every one of their 17 Liga home games in 2025-26. It is a remarkable feat and, with just this and a home fixture against Real Betis to go, they will want to finish the campaign with a perfect record.

If, like us, you believe Barcelona will claim the points, but find their odds unappealingly short, consider the hosts on the ASIAN HANDICAP instead.

With our selection, your stakes will be returned if Barcelona win by a single goal, and will win if Barcelona win by two or more goals.