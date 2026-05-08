Sunday best bets: La Liga and Ligue 1 tips for 10 May 2026

- James' 25/26 record: Staked 23.50pts | Returned 29.24pts | P/L +5.74pts | ROI 24%
Football betting tips: La Liga, Ligue 1
20:00 – La Liga: Barcelona vs Real Madrid
1pt Barcelona -1.0 Asian Handicap at 39/40 (Bet365)
19:45 – Ligue 1: Toulouse vs Lyon
1pt Lyon to win at 4/5 (Betfred)
1pt Afonso Moreira Lyon 1+ Shots on Target at 10/11 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
Barcelona vs Real Madrid
- Kick-off: Sunday, 20:00 BST
- TV: Premier Sports 1
- Live odds, form and stats
BARCELONA are in a great position to secure La Liga title when they face arch-rivals Real Madrid in ‘El Clasico’ on Sunday night.
Hansi Flick’s hosts head into the game 11 points clear of the visitors with four rounds of matches to go. That means Barcelona need only a draw to claim the league title for the third time in four seasons.
The Catalans are a best-priced 13/20 (William Hill) to win, while Real Madrid are 10/3 (widely available), and The Draw 4/1 (Bet365).
The differences in form, mood, and momentum at these two clubs make the home team deserved favourites. Barcelona are on a 10-game winning streak, a run since mid-February that has seen them pull away at the top. They have scored 25 times in that time, racking up an average positive goal difference of 1.9 per game.
Real Madrid’s figures during the same sample are a dismal W5-D2-L3. They have scored 17 goals to Barcelona’s 25, and have a meagre average positive goal difference of just 0.5 per game.
While Barcelona need only a point to be crowned champions, we believe they will be keen to win for two reasons. First, because success over their fiercest rivals always tastes so sweet. And, second, because they are looking to ‘complete’ a home league season.
Yes, Barcelona have won every one of their 17 Liga home games in 2025-26. It is a remarkable feat and, with just this and a home fixture against Real Betis to go, they will want to finish the campaign with a perfect record.
If, like us, you believe Barcelona will claim the points, but find their odds unappealingly short, consider the hosts on the ASIAN HANDICAP instead.
With our selection, your stakes will be returned if Barcelona win by a single goal, and will win if Barcelona win by two or more goals.
Toulouse vs Lyon
- Kick-off: Sunday, 20:00 BST
- TV: Amazon Prime PPV
- Live odds, form and stats
In-form LYON are the smart selection to take another big leap towards automatic entry into next season’s Champions League when they travel to face Toulouse.
Ligue 1’s top three go straight into the group phase of Europe’s premier club competition, and Lyon are in the coveted 3rd spot, 2pts ahead of nearest challengers Lille.
This is one of eight games scheduled to kick-off simultaneously in France on Sunday evening, and one of three being beamed on Amazon PPV (the others are PSG vs Brest and Le Havre vs Marseille).
A win will mean Lyon’s fate is in their own hands when they host a Lens side that may have nothing to play for on the final matchday next weekend. That would be a lovely position to be in, and it is within reach.
On a run of four straight wins, Lyon were impressive 4-2 victors over Rennes last Sunday. Rennes, are also competing for a top-three spot, posed some problems, but Lyon were the better side, as Rennes manager Franck Haise graciously admitted afterwards.
Mid-table Toulouse (10th) have nothing to play for. It is hard to see how they can summon the energy and motivation to match visitors for whom so much more is at stake.
Betfred’s 4/5 on an AWAY WIN is an excellent price. For bigger odds, consider the visitors -1.0 Asian handicap (13/10, Bet365): they have the final-third quality to win big.
One of their in-form attackers is AFONSO MOREIRA. The Portuguese winger started in each of their most recent four victories, and impressed every time.
On each occasion, he had two or more attempts on goal. In three of the four games in question, he had one or more shot on target. And, in two of them, he scored: vs PSG on Apr 19, and vs Rennes last weekend.
Moreira is 10/3 (Skybet) to be an Anytime Goalscorer, 7/10 (Coral, Ladbrokes) in the 2+ Players Shots market, and 10/11 (Coral, Ladbrokes) in the 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET market. All are worthwhile options. The last of the three is our choice.
Odds correct at 15:40 BST (08/05/26)
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