Spain vs Croatia betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

The standout fixture of Euro 2024 matchday one sees Spain take on Croatia at Berlin's iconic Olympic Stadium. This may seem as though it ought to be a keenly-fought contest, but Croatia are at something of a crossroads, while Spain are as likely as anyone to challenge England and France for the trophy in four weeks' time. World Cup runners-up in 2018 and third-place finishers in 2022, many of the remaining Croatia players who formed the backbone of that success are likely playing in their final tournament .

Croatia captain Luka Modrić is now 38 years old

It's one their fortunate to even be at having failed to beat Turkey to top spot in qualifying, lost to both them and Wales in the process and secured a pair of one-goal wins over minnows Armenia. They’ll no doubt be desperate to at the very least achieve what no Croatian team ever has by winning a knockout match at a European Championship, but it feels far more likely this is a cycle too far than an opportunity to go out in a blaze of glory. Drawn in the ‘group of death’ alongside defending champions Italy, who in fairness are nothing special, and a Spain team built to capitalise on their shortfalls, they could be in for a long evening on Saturday.

SPAIN's ability to suffocate teams by dominating the ball - no-one averaged more than their 73% possession in qualifying - will be their biggest weapon not only in this match but throughout the tournament. They have moved on from passing for passing's sake following Luis de la Fuente's appointment as manager in the aftermath of their head-scratching round-of-16 defeat by Morocco at the World Cup, where Luis Enrique's side registered just one attempt on target in 120 goalless minutes before losing on penalties, to carry far more direct, attacking threat.

At 16 years old, Lamine Yamal will be the youngest player to ever appear at a Euros should he feature

That is largely thanks to the exciting emergence of young wingers Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal, the ball-carrying development of midfielder Rodri and the goal-scoring renaissance of captain Alvaro Morata. Throw in the brilliance of Euro 2020 Young Player of the Tournament Pedri in midfield and they should have far too much for a Croatia side whose best days are behind them.

Team news Aymeric Laporte is expected to miss out through injury meaning Real Madrid captain Nacho will instead start at centre-back. Mekel Merino, Dani Olmo and Fabian Ruiz are all vying to start in midfield. Croatia stalwart Ivan Perisic hasn't recovered from injury quickly enough to start but is available for a place on the bench.