Southampton vs Ipswich tips, predictions, best bets and Championship preview

1pt Southampton to finish in the top 2 at 25/1 (General)

This is a massive game in the Championship automatic promotion race.

Four teams are still in contention: Ipswich (2nd), Millwall (3rd), Middlesbrough (4th) and Southampton (5th).

Second spot is Ipswich’s to lose though.

They head into this fixture on 80 points, ahead of third place Millwall on goal-difference, and three points at St Mary’s would make promotion a formality on the final day - barring a 15-plus-goal swing in Millwall’s favour.

SOUTHAMPTON are back in fifth on 76 points. They’ll need to win here, then beat nothing-to-play-for Preston on final day whilst hoping that Middlesbrough fail to beat Wrexham, QPR get a result against Ipswich and Millwall drop points against Oxford.

For context, Wrexham’s play-off fate is in their own hands, QPR have nothing to play for and Oxford are already relegated.

So, that’s all the Saint’s need to happen, maximum points from their last two games and three results to go their way on the final day.

Stranger things have happened though and at 25/1 I’ll be backing Southampton TO FINISH IN THE TOP 2. I make it value.