Southampton expelled from the Championship play-offs: Hull vs Middlesbrough final at Wembley

The spy-gate scandal rocked the EFL last week and a verdict was given on Tuesday evening - just four days before the final.

As well as being removed from this season's play-offs, Southampton have also been hit with a four-point deduction at the start of the 26/27 season, with it reported that Saints had admitted to 'multiple' breaches of unauthorised filming of opponents training over the course of the season.

The admitted breaches occurred before fixtures against Oxford United in December 2025, Ipswich Town in April 2026 and Middlesbrough in May 2026.

It's reported that Southampton have already made an appeal to the commission's findings and will be fighting the decision, with the EFL acknowledging that the appeal's outcome could result in a further change to Saturday's fixture.