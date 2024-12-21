Southampton appoint Ivan Juric as new manager after sacking of Russell Martin

The deal, subject to final work permit approval, sees the Croatian succeed the sacked Russell Martin with Saints bottom of the Premier League.

Juric, 49, who has managed extensively in Italy, told the official Southampton website: “I’m very pleased.

“I think it’s a really big challenge but I’m very optimistic because I saw a team that can do better.

“It’s important to immediately be connected with the fans. I want an aggressive team and I think that fans of Southampton will like that.

“I want us to be more aggressive, to do much more pressing and we have to be quick to change mentality because this is my idea of football.”

Former Croatia midfielder Juric began his managerial career at Mantova before moving on to Crotone, Genoa and Hellas Verona.

He led Torino to three mid-table finishes in Serie A, forging a reputation for being in charge of defensively solid teams, before leaving them at the end of last season.

Juric replaced Daniele De Rossi as Roma boss in mid-September but lasted less than two months in the Italian capital after claiming only four wins from 12 games.

Southampton are nine points from safety ahead of their trip to Fulham on Sunday, having won only once in the Premier League this season.

