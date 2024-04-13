Sky Bet League Two: Stockport and Wrexham secure promotion

Stockport sealed promotion to Sky Bet League One with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Morecambe at Edgeley Park.

Last season’s play-off final losers secured elevation with three games remaining with goals from Isaac Olaofe and Fraser Horsfall earning them the three points. Dave Challinor’s side enjoyed a fine start as they went ahead after just seven minutes when Olaofe volleyed home Kyle Wootton’s cross-field header from close range after a mistake from Nelson Khumbeni.

The home side continued to dominate with Oloafe denied a quickfire second by an excellent block from Farrend Rawson and Antoni Sarcevic seeing a shot well blocked by Jacob Bedeau. Stockport’s dominance was rewarded with a second goal four minutes into first-half stoppage time as Horsfall steamed in at the far post to head home Sarcevic’s left-wing corner. County maintained their pressure after the break with Callum Camps forcing a smart low save from Archie Mair and Connor Lemonheigh-Evans seeing a shot from the edge of the box deflected wide by Yann Songo’o’s excellent defensive block. Morecambe’s first effort of note came from a late Joel Senior shot that flew wide as the Hatters held on comfortably. Wrexham hit Forest Green for six Wrexham completed back-to-back promotions in style with a 6-0 thumping of Forest Green. Elliot Lee opened the scoring before Paul Mullin scored twice, either side of Ryan Inniss’ own goal, as Wrexham hit four before the break, with Ryan Barnett and Jack Marriott finding the net in the second half. Results elsewhere meant the victory secured Wrexham’s place in League One next season, while defeat leaves bottom side Forest Green in grave danger of dropping out of the Football League.

A corner after 17 minutes led to Lee’s opener following a frantic goalmouth scramble after Mullin’s header was blocked. It took last season’s National League champions just six minutes to double their lead. Lee was again involved, releasing James McClean, who picked out Mullin at the back post to head in his 24th of the season. Thoroughly dominant in the first half, Wrexham’s third came as defender Eoghan O’Connell tried his luck from distance. His shot took a cruel deflection off Inniss which left goalkeeper Vicente Reyes helpless. There was still time for Mullin to hit Wrexham’s fourth before half-time.

A corner was only half-cleared to the unmarked striker on the edge of the area and his shot deflected into the goal. Barnett got in on the act in the second half with a stunning volley from McClean’s cross to make it 5-0. And Marriott completed the scoring six minutes from time as Wrexham and their Hollywood star owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds were able to celebrate another promotion.