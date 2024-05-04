Sky Bet Championship play-offs: Leeds priced as 6/4 favourites; Southampton made 13/8

Leeds are priced as the 6/4 favourites to win the play-offs after missing out on promotion on the final day of the season.

Daniel Farke's side needed Ipswich's result to go in their favour, but a win over Huddersfield combined with Leeds' loss to Southampton saw them finish six points adrift. But despite poor form heading into the play-offs, the EFL's title sponsor have made the Whites the side most fancied to reach the Premier League.

To be promoted (via Sky Bet) Leeds - 6/4

Southampton - 13/8

Norwich - 9/2

West Brom - 11/2 Odds correct at 1455 BST (04/05/24)

Norwich - Farke's former club and their opponent across the two-legged semi-final - are in at 9/2 after they dropped to sixth following a loss to Birmingham. The Saints follow closely in the market at 13/8, as they meet West Brom (11/2) next. Russell Martin's men beat the Baggies in both of their meetings this season. Leeds also beat Norwich twice, although the Canaries drew both games against Southampton and secured a win against West Brom when coming up against them.