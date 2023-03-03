James Cantrill looks for winners from Serie A, and he has a familiar name among his selections.

Napoli v Atalanta Kick-off time: 17:00 GMT, Saturday

TV Channel: BT Sport 2

Napoli 8/13 | Draw 3/1 | Atalanta 17/4 Last weekend Napoli were beaten, a result that ended a run of seven straight victories, and one which was only their fourth defeat in 33 games across all competitions this season. Matías Vecino, one of Luciano Spalletti former players at Inter, dealt the blow, a thunderbolt from range as Lazio edged to a 1-0 victory. The commentator said the fact that Napoli had conceded was "a headline in itself", and it is hard to disagree. This was the first time they had conceded in over 500 minutes and only the third goal they have allowed in 2023. Maurizio Sarri gave us a tactical masterclass and provided Atalanta with the blueprint on how to best Serie A's sweethearts. Lazio congested the middle and got the wingers to double up with the full-backs to prevent overloads out wide, giving Spalletti more issues than he has had all season. Atalanta’s form has been faltering of late, though, only one win in their last six and four defeats over that period. In those games they have only kept two clean sheets and scored three goals, I do not think they will have what it takes to keep out the league's top goalscorers. Napoli have found the net in 88% of their games and their frontman VICTOR OSIMHEN has scored 32% of their 82 goals. With a goals per 90 average of 0.98 in the Italian top flight, the 7/5 available for him to SCORE ANYTIME is simply too big. CLICK HERE to back Victor Osimhen to score anytime with Sky Bet His failure to score last weekend ended a run of seven games in which he bagged. The Nigerian frontman rattled the bar 12 minutes from time and I expect him to be back amongst the goals here. Score prediction: Napoli 2-0 Atalanta (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1230 GMT (08/03/23)

Roma v Sassuolo Kick-off time: 17:00 GMT, Sunday

Roma 4/6 | Draw 11/4 | Sassuolo 17/4 In the game before they met Juventus, Roma became the first side in 27 years to lose a Serie A match to Cremonese. Le Tigri's run of 30 top flight games without a win was the joint worst in history. A disastrous evening in Lombardy saw Jose Mourinho receive his third red card of the season, more than anybody in the division, and his fifth of his tenure in Rome. Due to a successful appeal, 'The Special One' got to watch his side bounce back with a victory over the Old Lady from the dugouts at the Stadio Olimpico. Gianluca Mancini was calmness personified as he smashed home what proved to be the winner. Hard to believe it was the same person that was getting escorted down the tunnel at the Giovanni Zini Stadium a week earlier.

I think their manager's inconsistent behaviour depicts La Giallorossi's campaign pretty well. Roma have only won three league games in a row once, and two or more three times. Following a defeat to Cremonese with a victory over Juventus, the most successful club in Italian history, one that would be second if not for a 15-point deduction, is typical Roma. With that considered I will be siding with SASSUOLO WIN/DRAW DOUBLE CHANCE. CLICK HERE to back Sassuolo win/draw double chance with Sky Bet I Neroverdi's last six games have seen them best AC Milan, Atalanta and Lecce and draw with Udinese. Domestic duties come either side of Roma's European clashes against Real Sociedad, Sassuolo could capitalise. Score prediction: Roma 1-1 Sassuolo (Sky Bet odds: 5/1) Odds correct at 1300 GMT (08/03/23)