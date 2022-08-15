We had an exciting and profitable opening weekend in Serie A, and Jake Osgathorpe is back to select his best bets from across GW2.
2.5pts Napoli to win and Over 2.5 Goals v Monza at 20/23 (Coral)
2pts Sassuolo to beat Lecce at 4/5 (General)
Sassuolo were beaten 3-0 in their opener by Juventus, though the scoreline flattered the Old Lady based on xG (JUV 1.88 - 1.12 SAS).
I Neroverdi created decent chances again in that game, which is something Alessio Dionisi's side do on a regular occasion given their all-out-attack approach.
That is expected to continue despite star striker Gianluca Scamacca leaving, with Sass still boasting a terrifying front three of Domenico Berardi, Gregoire Defrel and Giacomo Raspadori (when fit).
They will create chances at home against a Lecce side who looked defensively vulnerable last week against Inter Milan, and the price about SASSUOLO TO WIN looks value.
There is every chance that the market are overreacting to the exits at the club, but the style of play remains the same and the existing talent is more than capable of keeping them ticking along nicely.
Score Prediction: Sassuolo 2-1 Lecce (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)
A few weeks ago a lot of people were panicking about Napoli, with the club seeing a lot of outgoings and few incomings.
They lost Kalidou Koulibaly, Arkadiusz Milik, Lorenzo Insigne and Dried Mertens during the window, but have brought in impressive Korean centre-back Min-jae Kim, dynamic Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and the free-scoring Giovanni Simeone.
Those players somewhat fill the void left by those stars, and the bulk of the remaining squad is untouched, especially in midfield, so I think we can expect a competitive Napoli side yet again.
They started the campaign with an emphatic 5-2 win at Verona in which they created a huge 2.89 xGF, and return home for this clash where they averaged 1.76 xGF per game last term.
With a front three of Hirving Lozano, Victor Osihmen and Kvaratskhelia, they will create plenty of chances against a Monza team who were beaten by Torino in their opener, looking defensively vulnerable in the process (2.68 xGA).
The newly promoted team had a habit of partaking in high-scoring games at the back end of last season, with OVER 2.5 GOALS landing in six of their last seven, and it looks likely that the firepower of NAPOLI will see them WIN on Sunday.
Expect fireworks on Sunday from an exciting Napoli side.
Score Prediction: Napoli 4-1 Monza (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)
Odds correct 1240 BST (19/08/22)
