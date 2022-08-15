2.5pts Napoli to win and Over 2.5 Goals v Monza at 20/23 (Coral)

Sassuolo v Lecce

Sassuolo were beaten 3-0 in their opener by Juventus, though the scoreline flattered the Old Lady based on xG (JUV 1.88 - 1.12 SAS).

I Neroverdi created decent chances again in that game, which is something Alessio Dionisi's side do on a regular occasion given their all-out-attack approach.

That is expected to continue despite star striker Gianluca Scamacca leaving, with Sass still boasting a terrifying front three of Domenico Berardi, Gregoire Defrel and Giacomo Raspadori (when fit).

They will create chances at home against a Lecce side who looked defensively vulnerable last week against Inter Milan, and the price about SASSUOLO TO WIN looks value.

There is every chance that the market are overreacting to the exits at the club, but the style of play remains the same and the existing talent is more than capable of keeping them ticking along nicely.

Score Prediction: Sassuolo 2-1 Lecce (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)