Scotland vs Northern Ireland betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Over 2.5 goals at 11/8 (Sky Bet)
Scotland's preparations for Euro 2024 began with a 4-0 defeat to the Netherlands in Amsterdam, a result that stretched their winless run to six in all competitions.
It should be noted though that four of those games came against England, France and Spain, while the home draw to Norway was ultimately a dead rubber contest with qualification already secured.
At home, they've been strong. England the only side to beat them on their own turf across the last eight. Five of those also came with a clean sheet.
Northern Ireland's draw away at Romania can be seen as a big positive considering the opposition's place at the summer's tournament. Even with a win over Denmark to conclude their qualification campaign, we can't ignore the fact that seven of the eight previously ended in defeat.
As expected, a Scotland win is a short 1/2 across the board - 8/13 is the best price you'll find.
San Marino are the only team that Northern Ireland have beaten away across their last nine - Finland and Slovenia scoring four in meetings that took place in the latter stages of 2023.
I was actually going to no bet this game, but the 11/8 price on OVER 2.5 GOALS provides some small appeal.
This has been a winning selection in five of Scotland's last seven at home, while Steve Clarke's side have found the net at least twice in seven of the last eight at Hampden.
Northern Ireland scoring in each of their last two gives me some confidence that they can contribute, although I wouldn't be surprised to see the hosts cover this line by themselves.
Click here to back with Sky Bet
A game that sees goals will hopefully also lead to CORNERS. Scotland have been contributing to this count in their home contests - six of the last eight have seen them taking at least six.
SCOTT MCTOMINAY has been in fine form for his country, with seven goals and an assist in his last 11 outings.
On the Northern Ireland side of things, they committed 15 FOULS in the draw with Romania, making 14+ an appealing selection on Tuesday night.
Some rotation is expected from the hosts after their trip to Amsterdam on Friday, and Clarke will be without central defenders Grant Hanley and Scott McKenna after they withdrew from the squad.
Up front, Lawrence Shankland started against the Netherlands but Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes are pushing for the striker's spot.
For the visitors, Bailey Peacock-Farrell may get the nod in goal after featuring in the second-half in Bucharest, with Conor Hazard potentially replacing him at the break.
Stevenage's Jamie Reid found the net in that game, and he is likely to get the start again up front here.
Scotland XI: Gordon; Patterson, Hendry, Porteous, Robertson; Gilmour, McTominay; Christie, McGinn, Armstrong; Adams.
N. Ireland XI: Peacock-Farrell; Bradley, Toal, McNair, Hume, Spencer; Thompson, Charles; Price, Reid, Lane.
Odds correct at 1045 GMT (25/03/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.