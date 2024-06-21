Scotland vs Hungary betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

CLICK for odds, form & stats in our NEW match page

Scotland's much-improved performance against Switzerland, a match they drew 1-1, kept alive hopes of reaching the knockout stage of a major tournament for the very first time. Thankfully, the powers that be also saw sense and awarded their goal to Scott McTominay rather than Switzerland defender Fabian Schar, ending the country's 26-year wait for an actual player of their own to find the net at a European Championship or World Cup; move over Craig Burley.

ON THIS DAY | In 1978, Archie Gemmill scored one of Scotland's greatest ever goals against Holland at the World Cup in Argentina. pic.twitter.com/SMN6bsdhkm — Scottish FA (@ScottishFA) June 11, 2017

I bet fans of the Tartan Army haven't felt that good since Archie Gemmill scored against Holland in 1978. Now there is the opportunity for someone else to etch their name in to Scottish folklore. Hungary remain pointless after losing to Germany, leaving them with little hope of reaching the last 16 and as big as 11/4 to make it out of Group A. In terms of this contest though, it changes nothing. Both teams must win, which sets the match up perfectly.

Betting-wise it's a touch too close to call the outcome, with the potential for chaos, which is what also put me off the large 6/5 about under 2.5 goals. The seemingly relentless defensive crisis Scotland find themselves in only adds to that. Steve Clarke's side haven't looked great defensively, disrupted by the absence of right wing-backs Aaron Hickey and Nathan Patterson. Following the sending-off of Ryan Porteous against Germany, and stretchering off of Kieran Tierney against Switzerland, Scotland will field a third different back three combination with Scott McKenna set to come in; that does not scream clean sheet. Hungary have looked equally insecure, and in all honesty I could probably have saved us a lot of time by simply saying the sides have conceded 11 goals between them, so for a genuine must win tie BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE & OVER 2.5 GOALS looks overpriced at even money. CLICK HERE to back BTTS and over 2.5 goals with Sky Bet

My second selection is perhaps a little more speculative, but it certainly feels hugely possible. Scotland goalkeeper ANGUS GUNN is a standout 12/1 TO BE SHOWN A CARD. CLICK HERE to back Angus Gunn to be shown a card with Sky Bet Most firms are hovering around the 11/2 mark for this selection, with opposite number Peter Gulacsi a best price of 7/1. Should Scotland manage to get ahead in the contest, then the likelihood of Gunn running down the clock and being willing to risk a booking is high. During Scotland's 2-0 qualifying win over Spain, which effectively sealed their place at the Euros, Gunn was booked late on in exactly these circumstances. The added cover of backing Gunn to be carded, harsh as it may be, is that I'm not particularly convinced by the Norwich and Scotland keeper. Though much-improved against Switzerland following a terrible showing in the 5-1 thrashing by Germany, there's always the possibility he does something rash and gets his name in the book in more traditional circumstances.

While I don't feel the price is quite there to back an outright SCOTLAND WIN, taking this selection in combination with a GUNN CARD - to small stakes - gives us a 33/1 double that I'm also happy to include. CLICK HERE to back Scotland win and Gunn card with Sky Bet The sight of Scotland's keeper kicking non-existent mud off his boots in stoppage time as the referee rushes towards him brandishing a yellow card will be a thing of beauty as the Tartan Army edge towards the round of 16. We can but dream.

Team news Scotland will be without Kieran Tierney for this showdown after he picked up an injury in the draw with Switzerland that will rule him out of the tournament, should the Scots progress past the Group Stage. Scott McKenna will fill in for Tierney. Ryan Porteous' suspension extends to this game, meaning Steve Clarke will likely field the same XI as he did against the Swiss. Hungary have no injuries and are expected to name the same side that lost to Germany.