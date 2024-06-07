Scotland vs Finland betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Scotland’s 2-0 win over Gibraltar, 203rd in FIFA’s rankings, on Monday did not exactly go to plan. Gibraltar headed into the fixture having conceded 20 goals in their last two games and eight in two games previous to that against Wales and the Republic of Ireland.

It would be naive to assume any game at international level would be a cakewalk but before the game assistant manager John Carver suggested the clash was a confidence boosting exercise. So, to be level at half time in the penultimate game before the Euro’s wasn’t exactly ideal.

That said, friendlies mean absolutely nothing and the match-up on Monday will bear no resemblance to any fixture the Tartan Army will play in Germany.

The clash with Finland gives Steve Clarke a final opportunity to try out some new tactics and rotate the XI.