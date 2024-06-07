Sporting Life
Che Adams

Scotland vs Finland betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
10:45 · FRI June 07, 2024

Football betting tips: International friendly

1pt Che Adams to score anytime at 15/8 (bet365)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

BuildABet @ 95/1

  • Scotland to win
  • Che Adams to score anytime
  • Teemu Pukki to score anytime
  • Robert Ivanov to be carded

Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Friday

TV channel: BBC Three

Home 4/6 | Draw 13/5 | Away 18/5

Scotland’s 2-0 win over Gibraltar, 203rd in FIFA’s rankings, on Monday did not exactly go to plan. Gibraltar headed into the fixture having conceded 20 goals in their last two games and eight in two games previous to that against Wales and the Republic of Ireland.

It would be naive to assume any game at international level would be a cakewalk but before the game assistant manager John Carver suggested the clash was a confidence boosting exercise. So, to be level at half time in the penultimate game before the Euro’s wasn’t exactly ideal.

That said, friendlies mean absolutely nothing and the match-up on Monday will bear no resemblance to any fixture the Tartan Army will play in Germany.

The clash with Finland gives Steve Clarke a final opportunity to try out some new tactics and rotate the XI.

What are the best bets?

Lawrence Shankland could be replaced by CHE ADAMS in attack.

Southampton’s frontman provided a real cutting edge on Monday to emphatically volley home the second.

In the Sky Bet Championship this term, Adams has netted 16 times on route to promotion which is a goals per 90 average of 0.63.

Internationally, he has only netted six in 30 caps but if he does get the nod on Friday, it'll be his last chance to stake his claim to be Scotland's first choice number nine at the Euros.

At 15/8, his price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals.

Team news

Scotland will be without Lydon Dykes this summer, a huge blow for Clarke’s plans. Aaron Hickey, Lewis Ferguson and Nathan Patterson won’t be in Germany either.

Ross McCrorie, Ryan Porteous, John McGinn and Shankland played every minute of Monday’s game so could be rotated out on Friday with the likes of Che Adams and Callum McGregor pushing for starts.

Kieran Tierney could also replace captain Andy Robertson at full back. Scott McTominay and Stuart Armstrong should expect some minutes after being rested for Monday’s game.

Predicted line-ups

Scotland: Gunn; Ralston, McKenna, Hanley, Tierney; Jack, Gilmour; Christie, McGregor, Forrest; Adams.

Finland: Hradecky; Alho, Vaisanen, Jensen, Niskanen; Suhonen, Peltola; Talvitte, Lod, Antman; Pukki.

Match facts

  • Scotland have never lost a match against Finland in eight previous meetings (W6 D2). They’ve only faced the Faroe Islands (11 games) and Cyprus (9 games) more often without losing in their international history.
  • This is the first meeting between Scotland and Finland since an April 1998 friendly match – the Finns took the lead through Jonatan Johansson before Darren Jackson equalised in a 1-1 draw.
  • Scotland have lost two of their last three home matches (D1), more than they had in their previous 19 on home soil (W14 D4 L1). The Scots haven’t lost consecutive home games since September 2019, while they last went four without a home win between November 2007 and November 2008 (5 games).
  • Finland have won three of their last five internationals (L2), though away from home they’ve lost each of their last two, conceding four goals both times against Wales (1-4) and Portugal (2-4).
  • Scotland’s 2-0 win over Gibraltar ended a run of seven successive friendlies without a victory for them (D2 L5); not since a run of four victories between March 2015 and March 2016 have they won consecutive friendlies.
  • Last time out, Steve Clarke recorded his 25th win in charge of Scotland in what was his 54th game (D12 L17), becoming just the third manager to reach as many as 25 wins after Craig Brown (54th game) and Jock Stein (61st game).
  • John McGinn has been involved in 10 goals in his last 18 appearances for Scotland following his assist against Gibraltar last time out (6 goals, 4 assists), with his nine total assists at least two more than any other player since Steve Clarke’s first game in charge in June 2019.
  • Finland’s Teemu Pukki has been involved in five goals in his last five international appearances (4 goals, 1 assist), including a brace last time out against Portugal.

Odds correct at 1030 BST (07/06/24)

