Scotland vs Finland betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

1pt Che Adams to score anytime at 15/8 (bet365)
Scotland’s 2-0 win over Gibraltar, 203rd in FIFA’s rankings, on Monday did not exactly go to plan. Gibraltar headed into the fixture having conceded 20 goals in their last two games and eight in two games previous to that against Wales and the Republic of Ireland.
It would be naive to assume any game at international level would be a cakewalk but before the game assistant manager John Carver suggested the clash was a confidence boosting exercise. So, to be level at half time in the penultimate game before the Euro’s wasn’t exactly ideal.
That said, friendlies mean absolutely nothing and the match-up on Monday will bear no resemblance to any fixture the Tartan Army will play in Germany.
The clash with Finland gives Steve Clarke a final opportunity to try out some new tactics and rotate the XI.
Lawrence Shankland could be replaced by CHE ADAMS in attack.
Southampton’s frontman provided a real cutting edge on Monday to emphatically volley home the second.
In the Sky Bet Championship this term, Adams has netted 16 times on route to promotion which is a goals per 90 average of 0.63.
Internationally, he has only netted six in 30 caps but if he does get the nod on Friday, it'll be his last chance to stake his claim to be Scotland's first choice number nine at the Euros.
At 15/8, his price TO SCORE ANYTIME appeals.
Scotland will be without Lydon Dykes this summer, a huge blow for Clarke’s plans. Aaron Hickey, Lewis Ferguson and Nathan Patterson won’t be in Germany either.
Ross McCrorie, Ryan Porteous, John McGinn and Shankland played every minute of Monday’s game so could be rotated out on Friday with the likes of Che Adams and Callum McGregor pushing for starts.
Kieran Tierney could also replace captain Andy Robertson at full back. Scott McTominay and Stuart Armstrong should expect some minutes after being rested for Monday’s game.
Scotland: Gunn; Ralston, McKenna, Hanley, Tierney; Jack, Gilmour; Christie, McGregor, Forrest; Adams.
Finland: Hradecky; Alho, Vaisanen, Jensen, Niskanen; Suhonen, Peltola; Talvitte, Lod, Antman; Pukki.
Odds correct at 1030 BST (07/06/24)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.