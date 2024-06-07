Scotland at Euro 2024: How far will the Tartan Army go?

Not many would have predicted the outcome of Scotland's qualifying group, with the Tartan Army - who were 14/1 to win the group - leading proceedings until securing qualification, taking the scalp of Spain in the process.

Steve Clarke's side take part in their second successive Euros, but they'll be hoping to get out of the group for the first time in their history, and will certainly be looking to perform better than 2020, when they picked up just one point and scored just one goal. What can we expect from Scotland this time around? And what are the best Scotland-related bets? The This Week's Acca team give their verdicts.

Qualifying stats W5 - D2 - L1

17 goals scored - 8 goals against

Top scorer - Scott McTominay (7)

Most assists - Andy Robertson (3)

Most cards - Andy Robertson (2)

Euro 2024 Preview - What about Scotland?

Route to the final Should Scotland cause a huge upset and win Group A, they would take on the runners-up in England's group (C) - likely Denmark - in the round of 16, before Spain in the quarters should the Spaniards top Group B. If the Tartan Army finish second in their group, they will take on the runner-up from Group B, meaning a match-up between one of Spain, Italy or Croatia in the round of 16. Get past that, and Steve Clarke's men could face England in the quarter finals. Finishing third would see Scotland take on a group winner from one of Group B, E or F (likely Spain, Belgium or Portugal) in the round of 16.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD our free Euro 2024 wallchart

How far can Scotland go? Joe Townsend - Had Scotland been offered this group before the draw was made, I'd wager they'd have taken it. Injuries have undoubtedly damaged their chances, but they still possess a strong enough best XI to gain the three points that would likely be enough to reach the knockout stage for the first time ever. Jake Osgathorpe - No further than the Group Stage. I really worry for Scotland in a competitive Group A. Defensively they should be able to hold their own, but their attack is lacking, and with three points needed to qualify at all, I don't think they'll score enough to manage that. Tom Carnduff - I don't mind backing Scotland to reach the round of 16. We've seen teams progress with three points as a third-placed team in the past - Ukraine even did so with a negative goal difference in the last tournament - so if they can find three points from somewhere they do have a chance. James Cantrill - Although the odds would suggest otherwise, I think Scotland should be optimistic of making the knockout stages. Steve Clarke gained valuable experience at Euro 2020, has a stronger squad at his disposal this time around and alongside Germany, Switzerland and Hungary, Group A is nothing special.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke

Player to back Joe Townsend - As he prepares to pretty much lead the line for his country this summer, it's almost unfathomable that SCOTT MCTOMINAY played in the back three at Euro 2020. His transformation is epitomised by scoring seven goals in eight qualifiers and just one in his other 41 international appearances. Jake Osgathorpe - Given I think Scotland will struggle, ANGUS GUNN could be a busy man. Looking at his save lines on a game-to-game basis could be an angle to monitor, with the Scots underdogs in all three of their group outings and expected to be put under plenty of pressure. Tom Carnduff - JOHN MCGINN is the man to focus on for Scotland, with the Aston Villa midfielder likely to take most things for them on the pitch. He's a solid bet to finish as Scotland's top scorer considering the penalty duties. James Cantrill - SCOTT MCTOMINAY comes alive for the Tartan Army, only Romelu Lukaku, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane netting more in qualification. With Lyndon Dykes injured he'll likely shoulder the brunt of the scoring responsibility in Germany. Keep an eye on Scotland’s goalscorer market.