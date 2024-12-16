Sporting Life
Pep Guardiola

Sack race odds: Pep Guardiola second favourite as slump continues

By Jake Osgathorpe
Football
Mon December 16, 2024 · 2h ago

Pep Guardiola is into second favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave following a dramatic late defeat in the Manchester derby, and a double sacking on Sunday.

The departures of both Gary O'Neil and Russell Martin - sacked by Wolves and Southampton respectively - on the same day is not uncommon at this stage of a campaign, with clubs about to enter the busy, often season-defining Christmas period.

  • This season's sackings: Erik ten Hag (Man Utd), Steve Cooper (Leicester), Gary O'Neil (Wolves), Russell Martin (Southampton)

A staggering 20% of Premier League clubs have already sacked their managers this season, and City's miserable run - which continued with a 2-1 home loss to United - has seen Guardiola become one of the leading candidates to be the fifth departure of 2024/25.

points per game man city

His side have won just one of their last 11 matches in all competitions, losing eight, and are nine points behind leaders Liverpool having played a game more.

City's points per game total of 0.57 since the start of November is the joint-fewest in the division along with Southampton.

Some firms are offering even money about Guardiola leaving The Etihad before the end of the season.

Next Premier League manager to leave (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Julen Lopetegui - 2/5
  • Pep Guardiola - 7/1
  • Ange Postecoglou - 10/1
  • Sean Dyche - 10/1
  • Eddie Howe - 16/1
  • 20/1 bar

Odds correct at 1030 GMT (16/12/24

West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui remains the outstanding, heavily odds-on favourite to be the next man to go.

The former Spain, Real Madrid and Sevilla boss has been under increasing pressure with his side in the bottom half of the table, with some of that eased by a home win over Wolves last week.

However the Hammers travel to seventh-placed Bournemouth on Monday night.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

