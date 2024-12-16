Sack race odds: Pep Guardiola second favourite as slump continues

Pep Guardiola is into second favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave following a dramatic late defeat in the Manchester derby, and a double sacking on Sunday.

The departures of both Gary O'Neil and Russell Martin - sacked by Wolves and Southampton respectively - on the same day is not uncommon at this stage of a campaign, with clubs about to enter the busy, often season-defining Christmas period.

This season's sackings: Erik ten Hag (Man Utd), Steve Cooper (Leicester), Gary O'Neil (Wolves), Russell Martin (Southampton)

A staggering 20% of Premier League clubs have already sacked their managers this season, and City's miserable run - which continued with a 2-1 home loss to United - has seen Guardiola become one of the leading candidates to be the fifth departure of 2024/25.

His side have won just one of their last 11 matches in all competitions, losing eight, and are nine points behind leaders Liverpool having played a game more. City's points per game total of 0.57 since the start of November is the joint-fewest in the division along with Southampton. Some firms are offering even money about Guardiola leaving The Etihad before the end of the season.

Next Premier League manager to leave (odds via Sky Bet) Julen Lopetegui - 2/5

Pep Guardiola - 7/1

Ange Postecoglou - 10/1

Sean Dyche - 10/1

Eddie Howe - 16/1

20/1 bar Odds correct at 1030 GMT (16/12/24