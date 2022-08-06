Sporting Life
Frank Lampard is still the favourite to be the first manager sacked

Sack race odds: Frank Lampard remains the favourite after defeat to Chelsea

By Sporting Life
19:45 · SAT August 06, 2022

Frank Lampard remains the front-runner in the Sack Race market after Everton's defeat to Chelsea.

Dejan Kulusevski celebrates as Tottenham hammer Southampton
Lampard was priced around the 4/1 mark heading into the weekend, and he remains at the head of the betting after Everton's campaign got off to a losing start.

Wins earlier on Saturday for Jesse Marsch's Leeds and Scott Parker's Bournemouth meant there were no prices shortening about the pair.

Ralph Hasenhuttl was the biggest mover in the market, shortening from 6/1 to 9/2 with Betfair following Southampton's 4-1 hammering at Tottenham.

Next Premier League Manager to Leave (via Betfair)

  • 4/1 - Frank Lampard
  • 9/2 - Ralph Hasenhuttl
  • 6/1 - Jesse Marsch
  • 15/2 - Brendan Rodgers
  • 9/1 - Marco Silva
  • 12/1 - Bruno Lage, Scott Parker, Eddie Howe

Odds correct at 1945 BST (06/08/22)

Marco Silva's price remained consistent after his Fulham team surprisingly held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw, while Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers remains fourth favourite.

The Foxes are yet to make a signing this summer, despite Rodgers being vocal about how desperately they are needed. Leicester host Brentford on Sunday.

Premier League sack race preview
