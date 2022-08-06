ALSO READ - The xG verdict: Alternative match reports from across Saturday's Premier League action

Lampard was priced around the 4/1 mark heading into the weekend, and he remains at the head of the betting after Everton's campaign got off to a losing start.

Wins earlier on Saturday for Jesse Marsch's Leeds and Scott Parker's Bournemouth meant there were no prices shortening about the pair.

Ralph Hasenhuttl was the biggest mover in the market, shortening from 6/1 to 9/2 with Betfair following Southampton's 4-1 hammering at Tottenham.