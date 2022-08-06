Frank Lampard remains the front-runner in the Sack Race market after Everton's defeat to Chelsea.
Lampard was priced around the 4/1 mark heading into the weekend, and he remains at the head of the betting after Everton's campaign got off to a losing start.
Wins earlier on Saturday for Jesse Marsch's Leeds and Scott Parker's Bournemouth meant there were no prices shortening about the pair.
Ralph Hasenhuttl was the biggest mover in the market, shortening from 6/1 to 9/2 with Betfair following Southampton's 4-1 hammering at Tottenham.
Odds correct at 1945 BST (06/08/22)
Marco Silva's price remained consistent after his Fulham team surprisingly held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw, while Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers remains fourth favourite.
The Foxes are yet to make a signing this summer, despite Rodgers being vocal about how desperately they are needed. Leicester host Brentford on Sunday.
