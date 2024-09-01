Sack race odds: Erik ten Hag into second favourite to be next manager to go after Liverpool loss

The Dutchman was 8/1 before a ball was kicked at Old Trafford, but after yet another defeat he's now the 7/2 second favourite, behind only Sean Dyche.

Ten Hag was given a new contract in the summer despite plenty of rumours and reports that he would be sacked by new owners INEOS, but early season performances have again raised questions around his job.

United started the season with a late win over Fulham, and have since lost to both Brighton and Liverpool, being out-played in both encounters.

It's more of the same as what we saw last season, where United finished eighth, and that's despite a number of new signings brought in by Ten Hag.