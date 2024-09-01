Sack race odds: Erik ten Hag into second favourite to be next manager to go after Liverpool loss

Erik ten Hag has seen his price crash to be the next manager to be sacked after Manchester United lost 3-0 at home to Liverpool.
The Dutchman was 8/1 before a ball was kicked at Old Trafford, but after yet another defeat he's now the 7/2 second favourite, behind only Sean Dyche.
Ten Hag was given a new contract in the summer despite plenty of rumours and reports that he would be sacked by new owners INEOS, but early season performances have again raised questions around his job.
United started the season with a late win over Fulham, and have since lost to both Brighton and Liverpool, being out-played in both encounters.
It's more of the same as what we saw last season, where United finished eighth, and that's despite a number of new signings brought in by Ten Hag.
Odds correct at 1930 BST on 01/09/24
Despite the big market move, Dyche is still the favourite after his Everton side conceded three late goals to make it a disastrous start to the new season.
They've lost all three of their league matches, conceding 10 times in the process.
Leicester boss Steve Cooper is third favourite, while Chelsea's new manager Enzo Maresca is still in the mix at 7/1 after his side could only draw with Crystal Palace on Sunday.
