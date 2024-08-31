Sack race odds: Sean Dyche cut after Bournemouth complete 1000/1 comeback

Dyche entered the weekend as a 4/1 favourite, already having been cut from double-figure odds in pre-season following a dismal start for his Everton side, who lost 3-0 to Brighton and 4-0 to Spurs.

Things looked to be improving just in time for the international break when they led Bournemouth 2-0 with just minutes remaining, before the Cherries scored three for the unlikeliest of turnarounds.

A precious few punters had taken the maximum 1000.0 odds on Betfair Exchange before Antoine Semenyo triggered the turnaround with Bournemouth's second shot on target, and it went from seismic shock to all so very predictable when Luis Sinisterra completed it.

Dyche's sack-race odds will be revised after the final Premier League game of the day, although both West Ham and Manchester City managers are outsiders in the market.

The Toffees meanwhile are 6/4 for relegation with Sky Bet, with Bournemouth out to 10/1. Only the three promoted teams are shorter in the betting than Everton.