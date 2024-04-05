Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
News
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Manchester United boss ten Hag

Sack race odds: Erik ten Hag cut in price after Manchester United lost 4-3 at Chelsea

By Jake Osgathorpe
10:19 · FRI April 05, 2024

Erik ten Hag, a man under intense scrutiny for the remainder of the season due to the INEOS takeover, saw his price to be sacked cut after yet another shocking display as Manchester United collapsed late on against Chelsea.

The Red Devils were 3-2 heading into the 99th minute only to concede in the 100th and 101st minute to lose 4-3 in a chaotic encounter, something we have become accustomed to with United.

chelsea 4-3 man utd

Next Premier League Manager to Leave (odds via Sky Bet)

  • No manager to leave - 4/5
  • Erik ten Hag - 4/1
  • Chris Wilder, Eddie Howe - 7/1
  • Mauricio Pochettino - 9/1
  • Vincent Kompany - 10/1
  • Thomas Frank - 14/1
  • Nuno Espirito Santo - 16/1

United's shocking defensive stats

They have now conceded 14 goals in their last seven league games, while they have allowed 16.5 xGA and a whopping 171 shots - an average of 24.4 per game.

Over the course of the season, only Luton (529) and Sheffield United (549) have conceded more shots than Ten Hag's United (521), which is a damning indictment on performances this term.

For context, Manchester City have conceded just 243 shots and Arsenal 247 - less than half than United.

Man Utd last seven

Ten Hag's comments around this issue are even more concerning; "We are good, we have good defending as a team with an excellent goalkeeper and a good back four, so people can keep talking, I can’t do anything about that."

The defeat at Chelsea means it's increasingly unlikely that United will finish in the top five this season and secure Champions League football, but as the 4/1 price suggests, we probably won't see United make a managerial change until the summer.

No manager to leave likely

Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe saw his price clipped in from 10/1 to 7/1 to be the next manager sacked after yet more inconsistent performances and results, with the Magpies in a real scrap just to finish in a European place this season.

Vincent Kompany's price is moving the opposite way after a four game unbeaten run has given them a glimmer of hope of survival, with 'No manager to leave' shortening as the weeks go by.

It does seem increasingly likely that we won't see another manager sacked this season with just eight games to go, though you never know. If Everton's poor run continues (winless in 13) and they get hit with another points deduction, desperation could see the Toffees make a late change.

Odds correct at 1020 GMT (05/04/24)

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo