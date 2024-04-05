Sack race odds: Erik ten Hag cut in price after Manchester United lost 4-3 at Chelsea

Erik ten Hag, a man under intense scrutiny for the remainder of the season due to the INEOS takeover, saw his price to be sacked cut after yet another shocking display as Manchester United collapsed late on against Chelsea.
The Red Devils were 3-2 heading into the 99th minute only to concede in the 100th and 101st minute to lose 4-3 in a chaotic encounter, something we have become accustomed to with United.
They have now conceded 14 goals in their last seven league games, while they have allowed 16.5 xGA and a whopping 171 shots - an average of 24.4 per game.
Over the course of the season, only Luton (529) and Sheffield United (549) have conceded more shots than Ten Hag's United (521), which is a damning indictment on performances this term.
For context, Manchester City have conceded just 243 shots and Arsenal 247 - less than half than United.
Ten Hag's comments around this issue are even more concerning; "We are good, we have good defending as a team with an excellent goalkeeper and a good back four, so people can keep talking, I can’t do anything about that."
The defeat at Chelsea means it's increasingly unlikely that United will finish in the top five this season and secure Champions League football, but as the 4/1 price suggests, we probably won't see United make a managerial change until the summer.
Eddie Howe saw his price clipped in from 10/1 to 7/1 to be the next manager sacked after yet more inconsistent performances and results, with the Magpies in a real scrap just to finish in a European place this season.
Vincent Kompany's price is moving the opposite way after a four game unbeaten run has given them a glimmer of hope of survival, with 'No manager to leave' shortening as the weeks go by.
It does seem increasingly likely that we won't see another manager sacked this season with just eight games to go, though you never know. If Everton's poor run continues (winless in 13) and they get hit with another points deduction, desperation could see the Toffees make a late change.
Odds correct at 1020 GMT (05/04/24)
