Sack race odds: David Moyes shortens, Roy Hodgson remains favourite

David Moyes has seen his odds tumble in the 'Sack Race' following West Ham's 6-0 home defeat to Arsenal.
Having been bigger than 20/1 heading into the weekend, the Scot is now just 8/1 and the third favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave.
The Hammers are yet to win in any competition this calendar year, and were ruthlessly put to the sword on Sunday, with fans streaming out of the London stadium at half time when 4-0 down.
Odds correct at 1915 GMT (11/02/24)
David Moyes' side sit eighth in the table and are through to the quarter finals of the Europa League.
Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson remains the favourite to be the next man to go, with the Eagles hosting Chelsea on Monday Night Football.
His counterpart in that game, Mauricio Pochettino, is the second favourite, with Burnley boss Vincent Kompany seeing his odds drift despite defeat at Anfield on Saturday.
