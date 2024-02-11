Sporting Life
David Moyes West Ham

Sack race odds: David Moyes shortens, Roy Hodgson remains favourite

By Jake Osgathorpe
20:03 · SUN February 11, 2024

David Moyes has seen his odds tumble in the 'Sack Race' following West Ham's 6-0 home defeat to Arsenal.

Having been bigger than 20/1 heading into the weekend, the Scot is now just 8/1 and the third favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave.

The Hammers are yet to win in any competition this calendar year, and were ruthlessly put to the sword on Sunday, with fans streaming out of the London stadium at half time when 4-0 down.

David Moyes has plenty of concerns

Next Premier League manager to leave (odds via Sky Bet)

  • Roy Hodgson - 1/2
  • Mauricio Pochettino - 9/2
  • David Moyes - 8/1
  • Vincent Kompany - 12/1
  • 20/1 bar

Odds correct at 1915 GMT (11/02/24)

David Moyes' side sit eighth in the table and are through to the quarter finals of the Europa League.

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson remains the favourite to be the next man to go, with the Eagles hosting Chelsea on Monday Night Football.

His counterpart in that game, Mauricio Pochettino, is the second favourite, with Burnley boss Vincent Kompany seeing his odds drift despite defeat at Anfield on Saturday.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

FOOTBALL TIPS