Sack race odds: David Moyes shortens, Roy Hodgson remains favourite

David Moyes has seen his odds tumble in the 'Sack Race' following West Ham's 6-0 home defeat to Arsenal.

Having been bigger than 20/1 heading into the weekend, the Scot is now just 8/1 and the third favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave. The Hammers are yet to win in any competition this calendar year, and were ruthlessly put to the sword on Sunday, with fans streaming out of the London stadium at half time when 4-0 down.

Next Premier League manager to leave (odds via Sky Bet) Roy Hodgson - 1/2

Mauricio Pochettino - 9/2

David Moyes - 8/1

Vincent Kompany - 12/1

20/1 bar Odds correct at 1915 GMT (11/02/24)