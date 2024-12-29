Sack race odds: Ange Postecoglou shortens further after late Wolves goal

Ange Postecoglou shortened further as the favourite in the next Premier League manager to leave 'sack race' betting after Tottenham conceded a late equaliser to draw 2-2 at home to Wolves.
A torrid December, both in terms of results and an ever-growing injury list, was capped off by Jorgen Strand Larsen's 87th-minute equaliser.
Spurs were booed by large swathes of supporters at the full-time whistle.
Tottenham are 11th in the Premier League table, 11 points adrift of the top four having played a game more.
Next Premier League manager to leave (odds via Sky Bet)
- Ange Postecoglou - 11/10
- Julen Lopetegui - 15/8
- Sean Dyche - 7/2
- Pep Guardiola - 10/1
- Ruud van Nistelrooy - 12/1
- Kieran McKenna - 20/1
Odds correct at 1910 GMT (29/12/24)
The Australian, whose side are in the midst of a defensive injury crisis, moved into 5/4 favouritism on Boxing Day following a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.
He replaced Julen Lopetegui at the top of betting after the West Ham boss secured victory at Southampton to extend the Hammers' unbeaten run to four matches.
However, both Lopetegui and his team were brought back down to Earth with a bump on Sunday as Liverpool thrashed them 5-0 at the London Stadium.
The Spanish coach was clipped in from 3/1 to 15/8 as a consequence.
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Expert xG analysis and features
- Transfer news and done deals
- Football and other sports tips
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.