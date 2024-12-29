Sack race odds: Ange Postecoglou shortens further after late Wolves goal

Ange Postecoglou shortened further as the favourite in the next Premier League manager to leave 'sack race' betting after Tottenham conceded a late equaliser to draw 2-2 at home to Wolves.

A torrid December, both in terms of results and an ever-growing injury list, was capped off by Jorgen Strand Larsen's 87th-minute equaliser. Spurs were booed by large swathes of supporters at the full-time whistle. Tottenham are 11th in the Premier League table, 11 points adrift of the top four having played a game more.

Next Premier League manager to leave (odds via Sky Bet) Ange Postecoglou - 11/10

Julen Lopetegui - 15/8

Sean Dyche - 7/2

Pep Guardiola - 10/1

Ruud van Nistelrooy - 12/1

Kieran McKenna - 20/1 Odds correct at 1910 GMT (29/12/24)