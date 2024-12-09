Sack race odds: Ange Postecoglou cut from 10/1 to second favourite after Chelsea defeat

Ange Postecoglou has been cut in from 10/1 to second favourite in the next Premier League manager to leave 'sack race' market after Tottenham lost at home to Chelsea.

Spurs suffered a painful 4-3 defeat to drop to 11th in the table. They have now won only once – 4-0 at Manchester City – in seven matches, with injuries piling up. Cristian Romero, Mickey Van De Ven and Brennan Johnson were all forced off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.

Next Premier League Manager to leave odds (via Sky Bet) Julen Lopetegui - 2/1

Gary O'Neil - 9/4

Ange Postecoglou - 5/2

Russell Martin - 6/1

Eddie Howe - 20/1

Sean Dyche - 33/1

Kieran McKenna - 40/1

Pep Guardiola - 40/1

50/1 bar Odds correct at 0925 GMT (9/12/24)

The latter duo could be fit for a tough trip to Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday, but Romero joins Vicario, Ben Davies, Mikey Moore, Wilson Odobert and Richarlison for a longer spell on the sidelines. Spurs will be greeted by a hostile atmosphere in Glasgow, with their former Celtic manager sure to receive a special reception.

Ange Postecoglou won the domestic treble in his final season at Celtic - could Rangers seal his exit?