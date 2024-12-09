Sack race odds: Ange Postecoglou cut from 10/1 to second favourite after Chelsea defeat

Ange Postecoglou has been cut in from 10/1 to second favourite in the next Premier League manager to leave 'sack race' market after Tottenham lost at home to Chelsea.
Spurs suffered a painful 4-3 defeat to drop to 11th in the table.
They have now won only once – 4-0 at Manchester City – in seven matches, with injuries piling up.
Cristian Romero, Mickey Van De Ven and Brennan Johnson were all forced off at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday.
The latter duo could be fit for a tough trip to Rangers in the Europa League on Thursday, but Romero joins Vicario, Ben Davies, Mikey Moore, Wilson Odobert and Richarlison for a longer spell on the sidelines.
Spurs will be greeted by a hostile atmosphere in Glasgow, with their former Celtic manager sure to receive a special reception.
The 59-year-old has vowed to turn Tottenham’s season around.
“My role now is to focus on the things I can control and keep preparing the team the best we can to keep progressing as a football team," he said.
“When I look at the performance, I don’t see them lacking confidence or belief. It’s probably the other way. Both penalties we conceded were borne out of desperation.
“I think they are desperate to turn our season around and are really disappointed how it has gone. When you’re in that mood you kind of lose that composure and discipline you need.
“It’s not like we are hanging on in games. We wouldn’t play like we did if there was a lack of belief and confidence.
“When you get into this situation we are in, there is also a sense of desperation from the players and I thought that cost us.”
