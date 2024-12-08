Premier League round-up: Chelsea win seven-goal-thriller after Arsenal denied late winner in 1-1 draw

Blues edge London thriller

Chelsea staged a fightback to beat Tottenham and move clear of Arsenal in second place in the Premier League table.

With Liverpool not in action this weekend, Chelsea’s 4-3 victory at Spurs lifted them to within four points of Arne Slot’s leaders.

Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski put Tottenham two up inside 11 minutes but Jadon Sancho quickly pulled one back with a fine strike and the second half belonged to the visitors.

Cole Palmer equalised from the penalty spot in the 61st minute, Enzo Fernandez put Chelsea ahead 12 minutes later and Palmer chipped in another spot-kick before Son Heung-min added a very late third for Spurs.

Arsenal held at the Cottage

Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes were dealt a blow as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham at Craven Cottage.

Mikel Arteta’s side had the chance to narrow the gap on Liverpool at the top to four points but turned in a lethargic first-half display in which Fulham neutralised their attacking threat with relative comfort and took a deserved lead through Raul Jimenez.

The second half brought an appropriate response from a team who sensed their hopes of chasing down the leaders might be slipping away, and when William Saliba’s equaliser in the 51st minute survived a lengthy VAR check the stage appeared set for the visitors to sweep to victory.

But Fulham showed admirable resilience in the face of renewed Arsenal pressure and demonstrated their own credentials as possible European challengers this season.

Bukayo Saka thought he had won it with an 87th-minute header before VAR intervened with an offside call against Gabriel Martinelli, as ultimately Marco Silva’s gameplan frustrated Arsenal to leave their title aspirations tottering.