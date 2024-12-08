Premier League round-up: Chelsea win seven-goal-thriller after Arsenal denied late winner in 1-1 draw

Arsenal and Leicester both came from behind to draw in the Premier League on Sunday, but Chelsea were the winners after edging a seven-goal thriller at Spurs.
Chelsea staged a fightback to beat Tottenham and move clear of Arsenal in second place in the Premier League table.
With Liverpool not in action this weekend, Chelsea’s 4-3 victory at Spurs lifted them to within four points of Arne Slot’s leaders.
Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski put Tottenham two up inside 11 minutes but Jadon Sancho quickly pulled one back with a fine strike and the second half belonged to the visitors.
Cole Palmer equalised from the penalty spot in the 61st minute, Enzo Fernandez put Chelsea ahead 12 minutes later and Palmer chipped in another spot-kick before Son Heung-min added a very late third for Spurs.
Arsenal’s Premier League title hopes were dealt a blow as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Fulham at Craven Cottage.
Mikel Arteta’s side had the chance to narrow the gap on Liverpool at the top to four points but turned in a lethargic first-half display in which Fulham neutralised their attacking threat with relative comfort and took a deserved lead through Raul Jimenez.
The second half brought an appropriate response from a team who sensed their hopes of chasing down the leaders might be slipping away, and when William Saliba’s equaliser in the 51st minute survived a lengthy VAR check the stage appeared set for the visitors to sweep to victory.
But Fulham showed admirable resilience in the face of renewed Arsenal pressure and demonstrated their own credentials as possible European challengers this season.
Bukayo Saka thought he had won it with an 87th-minute header before VAR intervened with an offside call against Gabriel Martinelli, as ultimately Marco Silva’s gameplan frustrated Arsenal to leave their title aspirations tottering.
Leicester produced a grandstand finish to rescue a point in a dramatic 2-2 draw with Brighton and continue their promising start under Ruud van Nistelrooy.
The Dutchman’s honeymoon period at the King Power Stadium looked like lasting one game as the Seagulls cruised into a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Tariq Lamptey and Yankuba Minteh.
But Jamie Vardy gave them hope in 86th minute and then Bobby De Cordova-Reid struck four minutes later to earn a point and keep the feelgood factor alive.
The draw means the Van Nistelrooy is still yet to taste defeat as a manager in English football following his four-game spell as interim boss at Manchester United and his maiden win at Leicester against West Ham on Tuesday.
They remain in trouble at the wrong end of the table, but are moving in the right direction.
The result will feel as bad as a defeat for Brighton, who were in total control and missed the chance to move up to fifth in the table.
Late goals from Enes Unal and Dango Ouattara saw Bournemouth come from behind to condemn Ipswich to a crushing 2-1 defeat.
Town blew another Portman Road lead as their wait for a first Premier League home win continued following some drama at the death.
Conor Chaplin’s first Premier League goal looked to have finally ended Town’s duck in front of their own fans.
But for the fourth time this season they were pegged back at home after taking the lead as Unal equalised for the Cherries three minutes from the end.
Fellow substitute Ouattara then grabbed a winner deep into stoppage time for the Cherries, who earlier in the season had scored three times from the 87th minute on to beat Everton 3-2. Sunday’s win made it three successive victories for Andoni Iraola’s side.
