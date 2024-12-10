West Ham stay 14th but are now within two points of Tottenham, Newcastle and Manchester United.

Wolves are 19th in the table on nine points after 15 matches.

It was a victory which may have saved West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui’s job, but a third straight defeat means the end could be nigh for O'Neil.

Both managers went into the contest under enormous pressure so it was no surprise the first half in particular lacked any kind of quality.

However, West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek made the breakthrough nine minutes into the second half, having been left completely unmarked to loop in a header at the far post from Jarrod Bowen’s corner to continue Wolves' set-piece woes.

Mohamed Kudus had the ball in the net five minutes later after tapping home Bowen’s low cross, but a VAR check showed he was offside.

O’Neil was then apoplectic on the touchline after Emerson Palmieri barged over Goncalo Guedes and no penalty was given.

Moments later his mood improved when Matt Doherty fired home an equaliser, but O’Neil’s fate might have been sealed in the 72nd minute when Bowen cut inside Guedes and threaded a superb finish past Sam Johnstone.

It came after Wolves had failed to deal with yet another set-play.

No team has ever conceded as many as their 15 set-piece goals at this stage of a Premier League season.