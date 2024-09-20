Sack race: Ange Postecoglou odds cut after fan reaction

In a major sack race move, Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has seen his price cut from 18/1 to 5/1 to be the first Premier League manager to leave this season.
Postecoglou, whose side have won only one of their opening four top-flight games and were beaten at home by rivals Arsenal in the north London derby on Sunday, has placed himself under further pressure by claiming "I usually win things in my second season."
He doubled down in midweek by saying, "I'll correct myself - I don't usually win things, I always win things in my second year."
The chances of that were already looking seriously reduced on Wednesday night when Spurs trailed Sky Bet Championship side Coventry in the 88th minute before two late goals undeservedly snuck them into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.
Despite victory, sections of the away support booed Postecoglou and his players at the final whistle.
Odds correct at 1030 BST (20/09/24)
It's quite the turnaround in fortunes for the Australian, exalted by the Tottenham fans for much of last season, especially in the early part of the campaign when 'Big Ange' was named Premier League manager of the month three times in a row.
Things slowly began to turn sour in the latter part of 2023/24, as Postecoglou's entertaining media appearances gradually became more spiky, and five defeats in their final seven matches ultimately cost Spurs a top-four finish.
There is little respite from the fixture list before the next international break, either.
Tottenham host Brentford on Saturday prior to tricky away games at Manchester United and Brighton, in between which they must travel to Hungarian side Ferencvaros in their opening Europa League fixture.
Right now, "I'm loving Big Ange instead" feels like ancient history.
