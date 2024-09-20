Sack race: Ange Postecoglou odds cut after fan reaction

Postecoglou, whose side have won only one of their opening four top-flight games and were beaten at home by rivals Arsenal in the north London derby on Sunday, has placed himself under further pressure by claiming "I usually win things in my second season."

He doubled down in midweek by saying, "I'll correct myself - I don't usually win things, I always win things in my second year."

The chances of that were already looking seriously reduced on Wednesday night when Spurs trailed Sky Bet Championship side Coventry in the 88th minute before two late goals undeservedly snuck them into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup.

Despite victory, sections of the away support booed Postecoglou and his players at the final whistle.