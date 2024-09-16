Nobody has done more to define modern football than Pep Guardiola but there are a couple of popular myths about his influence that need debunking.

Guardiola is not an idealist, nor has he brought to English football a dogmatic possession game and its subsequent variations. The two points are interwoven. People still talk about Guardiola as if his first Barcelona team is a template he has followed everywhere else and as if he is to blame for those managers who seek to play the ‘right’ way. Neither is true. Try to picture a typical Man City move or a hallmark goal and you’ll realise they don’t have one, because despite a total absence of mainstream analysis about it Guardiola’s Man City change all the time, from season to season and from game to game. Indeed it is this very unpredictability that has denied it attention; there aren’t enough obvious patterns to form a strong narrative arc and so the numerous tweaks and evolutions slip through our fingers.

Yet it is the bedrock of his success at Man City, without a doubt the reason why they keep winning title after title. Nobody can work them out. Nobody can find a solution to the system because there isn’t a consistent one to prep for. Even the broad principles aren’t really in place anymore. Man City don’t really press, for example, which makes them a very weird outlier among elite clubs. They don’t even move the ball in predictable ways, but again, we don’t notice. Certainly nobody seemed to find it strange, or noteworthy, that City’s winning goal against Brentford on Saturday was a long punt from Ederson up to Erling Haaland: a unique plan, but - being a one-off – a plan too odd and unexpected to pass comment on. Guardiola’s City can’t be put in a simple tactical box, so most choose to ignore them altogether. All of which is a longwinded way of saying Guardiola is not to blame for Ange Postecoglou, and that Postecoglou’s incessant Plan-A-ing has no precedent for success in England. It’s something Guardiola's disciple Mikel Arteta knows all too well, as he proved to an almost sarcastic degree in Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Arteta went full Jose Mourinho. It was snarling, ugly stuff, replete with endless time-wasting, frustrating fouls, and a deep defensive blockade that refused to yield. In that sense it could not have been further away from the supposed Guardiola vision, and yet as a showcase of flexibility and diligent tactical preparation it was very much inspired by the Man City manager.