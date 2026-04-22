Ryan Gravenberch needs to start performing like one of the highest paid midfielders in the world

Liverpool, once again, have a number of areas to address this summer.

The Reds need to look at the right-back situation, with Conor Bradley out until the New Year and Jeremie Frimpong now susceptible to a hamstring injury. They need to weigh up what they’re doing on the opposite flank too with Andrew Robertson departing on a free transfer and Arne Slot seemingly not a huge Kostas Tsimikas fan. In attack, Hugo Ekitike’s year-ending Achilles injury throws up more questions. The plan this summer was always to replace the departing Mohamed Salah but Richard Hughes, Liverpool’s Sporting Director, now needs to come up with a solution to fill the void left by Ekitike’s long-term injury too. There are also doubts over the futures of Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa.

The midfield is also getting a bit of a rebuild too, if reports are to be believed. Curtis Jones looks set to be sacrificed as 2024/25 Premier League champions raise funds for another summer of spending. Alexis Mac Allister isn’t any closer to signing a new deal at Anfield and there’s interest in him from Real Madrid. Dominik Szoboszlai is another who is out of contract in two years. Despite recently claiming he’s relaxed about the situation, Liverpool can’t really afford to let the Hungary skipper depart on a free transfer, so a decision over his future needs to be made sooner rather than later. The only certainty in the Merseyside club’s middle third is Ryan Gravenberch. The 23-year-old signed a new six-year deal in early March to make him one of the highest paid midfielders in the world, pocketing a reported £280,000-per-week.

Ryan Gravenberch hasn't managed to replicate his performances of last season

Ironically, though, the Dutch international is perhaps the biggest problem for the current reigning Premier League champions in midfield. Since the last international break, he’s struggled and the decision to tie him down to such a significant deal is now looking like a bit of a mistake. In fact, he’s struggled for the majority of the season. He’s yet to rediscover the form that had him in the PFA Team of the Year as the Reds coasted to the Premier League title last season. Perhaps it is tied to Slot’s use of him. Last season, he was the sitting midfielder in a double pivot. This term, he’s been given the licence to roam from the base of the midfield. After his goal against Everton back in September, Gravenberch told TNT Sports: "It’s the coach that gives me the confidence. "This season, we have more freedom in the midfield. Last season, I was only on the six, like deep, deep. Now I can go more forward, which you saw today. My strength is also there. I’m happy with that and also happy with the goal. Last season, I think I didn’t even score. So, of course this season I want more goals and assists. I’m really happy with today.”

Catch all the best angles of Ryan Gravenberch's quality strike against Everton 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/kKjIwqEpOL — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 20, 2025

The Dutchman has four goals and three assists in the English top-flight this term. However, it’s come at the expense of a balanced team. Gravenberch is getting into the final third on a more regular basis and, as a result, the middle of the pitch is a lot more sparse than it was last term. As a collective, the team is struggling. As an individual, Gravenberch is definitely struggling. In the heavy 4-0 loss to Manchester City, he won just 50% of his duels and was easily bypassed in the attacking third as the hosts waltzed through the middle of the pitch on the way to setting Erling Haaland up for his hat-trick goals.



Against PSG, Gravenberch failed to track Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for the second goal of the night in Paris. He completed just 83% of the 29 passes he attempted. Alarmingly, in a game Liverpool wanted to go long in, Gravenberch didn’t attempt a single long pass. The No38 was rested against Fulham but was forced into action after Jones picked up an injury late in the first-half. Liverpool went from controlling the game, with Jones integral to that, to having to dig in against Marco Silva’s men. The away side had more of the ball after the break, more shots and a higher expected goals (xG) total at Anfield. Gravenberch attempted just 12 passes across 45 minutes and won two of his five duels.

In the return leg against PSG, Gravenberch had the most shots for Liverpool. He completed just 76% of his attempted passes, tried and failed with one long pass and then succeeded in just 50% of his duels. He didn’t bounce back in the Merseyside derby either. He was a little more involved in possession, attempting 55 passes and finding a teammate with 84%. Without the ball, he struggled, winning two of seven ground duels and committing three fouls. Gravenberch isn’t doing what made him so effective last season. Perhaps the role change hasn’t done him any favours but it puts Liverpool in quite the predicament. Right now, the Reds have one of the best paid midfielders in the world who can't pass exceptionally well and isn't a disruptor. And it adds to Richard Hughes to-do list. The Sporting Director needs to find someone on the transfer market who can effectively free up the one-time Ajax youngster and facilitate him in a way to justify his salary.