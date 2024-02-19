Roy Hodsgon steps down as Crystal Palace manager

After a disappointing first half of the season, he has now stepped down from the hot seat at Selhurst Park.

The 76-year-old took over from Patrick Vieira at the end of March last year, guiding the Eagles to safety with five wins and three draws from his ten games. Following the end of the season, Hodgson agreed to stay on for another year, signing a new one-year-deal.

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is set to step down from the role of first-team manager, a statement from the club confirmed.

Roy Hodgson has stepped down from his post as first-team manager. We thank Roy for his outstanding service, in which he managed 200 games across six seasons.

Hodgson spoke to the club media and said:" I have fully enjoyed my time here across six seasons, as it has given me the chance to work with top class players and staff doing what I love every day.

"However, I understand, given recent circumstances, it may be prudent at this time for the club to plan ahead, and therefore I have taken the decision to step aside so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager, as intended for this summer."

The former Three Lions boss had recently taken ill during a training session at the club and was undergoing tests at the hospital. Across six seasons, Hodgson managed some 200 first-team games, guiding them to 11th last term.

Palace chairman Steve Parish thanked Hodgson for his work and said: "I would like to thank Roy enormously for his service and wish him the very best for the future; it’s fair to say Roy has the keys to Selhurst Park and will always be welcomed back.

"He’s been the manager for half of the time we’ve been in the Premier League, I’ve enjoyed working with him and learning from him immensely."

Hodgson's assistants Paddy McCarthy and Ray Lewington will take charge of the team for the Everton clash, with former Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner reportedly set to take over in the near future.