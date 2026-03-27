Roy Hodgson: Bristol City appoint ex-England manager at age of 78

In a shock statement the Robins announced the sacking of Gerhard Struber and the return of Hodgson to Ashton Gate until the end of the season - a staggering 44 years after his first spell in charge.

This is now his 24th managerial role spanning 50 years having started at Swedish club Halmstad in 1976.

Hodgson has been out of work since ending his second spell as Crystal Palace manager in 2024, but never formally retired.

He inherits a Bristol City team who have fallen apart this season following the sale of their two key players, captain Zak Vyner and top scorer Anis Mehmeti, in January.

They have won one of their last nine matches and having been battling for the play-offs are now 16th, 12 points from both the top six and bottom three with seven games to play.

“I have had great conversations with the board and I am really excited by the opportunity to help until the end of the season," said Hodgson.

"We will get straight to work and look for a positive performance on Good Friday.”

Chief executive Charlie Boss said: “Roy’s appointment is about more than the results of the next seven games. Over the remainder of the season, he will help us set the standards and values at the club that we will need to be successful going forwards.

“Roy is a vastly experienced coach who has achieved and won at the highest level. He will support me, our players and our football staff as we build towards achieving our potential.

“We are in the process of appointing a sporting director who will have a direct input into the recruitment of a new permanent head coach.”