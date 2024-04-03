Rotherham vs Plymouth betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

In a last ditch attempt to salvage their season, maintain their Sky Bet Championship status and end a run of six without a win, Plymouth have made a change in the dugout. After just three months in charge the Pilgrims have sacked Ian Foster and replaced him with Neil Dewsnip. The man who, checks notes, hired his own predecessor and whose only senior managerial experience was a three-game-long winless stint earlier this season.

Neil Dewsnip managerial career 96/97 - 12/13 - Everton U18's manager

13/14 - 18/19 - England U18's manager

15/16 - England U17's caretaker manager

16/17 - England U20's caretaker manager

23/24 - Plymouth caretaker manager (Dec 19, 23 - Jan 5, 24)

23/24 - Plymouth caretaker manager (Apr 2, 24) Via TransferMarkt

Dewsnip takes his side to the New York Stadium to face Rotherham in his first game back in temporary charge. The Millers salvaged their second tier status with a win over Millwall in their last game thanks to a late header from Charlie Wyke. 17 points from safety with six games to go, a return to League One is a matter of time though and only three points gives them with any chance of remaining a Championship club for the weekend.

What are the best bets? Although most of the sides in the bottom half of the division will be looking over their shoulder, 17th placed Blackburn is probably where the relegation dog fight begins. Plymouth begin the weekend one point above the dotted line but victory on Friday would move them to within a point of Rovers. Argyle have only won one of their last 12 games though and have failed to net in half of those.

Morgan Whittaker and Ryan Hardy have netted 31 of their sides 55 goals between them this term but the goals look to be drying up for the pair, who have combined to score five times since the beginning of February. If the visitors top goalscorers do not bring their shooting boots, goals could be of a premium in South Yorkshire. This has been the case for the locals this term as only Sheffield Wednesday (31) have netted fewer times than Rotherham (32). The win over Millwall ended a run of five games without scoring a goal for the Millers. Given the stakes of both sides, quality may be lacking which is why siding with a lack of goals appeals.

BuildABet @ 21/1 Hakeem Odoffin 2+ shots

Sebastian Revan 2+ shots

Hakeem Odoffin has averaged just under a shot per game this campaign, racking up 14 efforts in his last 10 starts. Aston Villa loanee Sebastian Revan scored and grabbed an assist in Rotherham's last game and has had three shots in as many appearances. Bali Mumba had two shots when these sides last met and has racked up three in his last two starts.

Team news Leam Richardson looks set to be without eight players. He may shuffle his deck here though with Wyke replacing Tom Eaves upfront to start alongside Sam Nombe in attack. Elsewhere, Shane Ferguson may start ahead of Femi Seriki at full back. Dewsnip opted for a back three in two of his games in charge earlier in the season and may opt for a similar formation on Friday. Alfie Devine is unavailable due to suspension after being carded twice in the defeat to Bristol City. Adam Randell, Mickel Miller and Mustapha Bundu may all return to the fold, at the expense of Adam Foreshaw, Lino Sousa and Bali Muamba.

Predicted line-ups Rotherham: Johansson; Odoffin, Humphreys, Revan; Ferguson, Rinomhota, Clucas, Rathbone, Bramall; Wyke, Nombe Plymouth: Cooper; Phillips, Gibson, Pleguezuelo; Sorinola, Edwards, Randell, Miller; Whittaker, Mumba; Hardie

Match facts Rotherham have won three of their last four home league games against Plymouth (D1), winning 2-0 most recently in August 2021 in League One.

Plymouth Argyle are looking for their first league double over Rotherham United since the 1998-99 campaign.

Rotherham ended a run of 15 league games without a win last time out against Millwall (2-1); they last won successive games in the Championship in October 2022.

Plymouth are winless in their last six league games (D1 L5); suffering as many defeats in that time as in their previous 16 games in the Championship combined (W5 D6).

Rotherham (634) and Plymouth (613) are the only two sides in the Championship this season to have faced over 600 shots, while both also have the highest two expected goals against totals in the competition for 2023-24 (Rotherham – 69.8, Plymouth – 66.8).